Vattenfall InCharge and WirelessCar: Automated charging without cards or apps soon a reality

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration between Vattenfall InCharge and WirelessCar is bringing automated EV charging one step closer to everyday use. Over the past year, a pilot project for Seamless Charging, a service designed to eliminate the need for charging cards and apps, has been running. The service currently supports Volvo and Tesla vehicles equipped with the required technology.

More than 700 electric vehicle drivers in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany tested Seamless Charging during the spring. The cloud-based service automates charging, authentication, and payment across both AC and DC chargers. After a one-time registration, charging sessions start and stop automatically when the vehicle is plugged in by matching signals between the vehicle and the charging station.

"Today, EV drivers often need different apps, cards and authentication steps depending on the charging network. So improving the customer experience and creating a simple charging journey is crucial for the transition to electric mobility. We wanted to explore whether we could remove some of these steps and make charging as easy as possible," says Fanny Lindberg, Commercial Director at Vattenfall E-Mobility.

Vattenfall InCharge, with more than 40,000 charging points, and WirelessCar, service provider of Seamless Charging, initiated the project with a clear ambition: to simplify everyday life for EV drivers.



"Our experience connecting vehicles, data, and ecosystem partners has shown that the best technology often removes complexity rather than adding it," says Mateo Sotomayor, Vice President EV Experience at WirelessCar. "Improving the charging experience requires orchestration across a complex ecosystem of vehicles, platforms, charging networks, and service providers. Seamless Charging is a practical example—using connected vehicle technology to remove steps from the charging process."

How Seamless Charging works (available autumn 2026):

Log in to your My InCharge account and navigate to "My Vehicles" to activate Seamless Charging and add your vehicle. Accept vehicle data sharing through the vehicle manufacturer's secure login page.

The system automatically detects the connected vehicle, starts the charging session, and ends it when charging is complete. Established industry-standard protocols are used to securely transfer vehicle and charging data. The service is planned to become available across all InCharge charging stations during autumn/winter. It is currently available only at selected pilot locations.

For more information, please contact:



Vattenfall's Press Office, +46 8 739 50 10, press@vattenfall.com

WirelessCar: Hanna Belleus, +46 428 88 84 66, hanna.belleus@wirelesscar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/r/vattenfall-incharge-and-wirelesscar--automated-charging-without-cards-or-apps-soon-a-reality,c4368996

The following files are available for download: