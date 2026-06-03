Vantage Markets Strengthens UAE and MENA Market Engagement with Trust Led Regional Strategy

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets today announced a strengthened UAE and MENA market engagement strategy, outlining a trust led regional direction focused on transparency, trader education, responsible market access and long-term participation in one of the world's fastest evolving financial hubs.

"The UAE is one of the world's most forward looking financial markets, and trust will be central to how global trading platforms participate in its next stage of growth," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage. "As markets evolve, traders are looking beyond access alone. They want transparency, education, credibility and long-term partnerships. These principles are at the heart of our regional engagement strategy and will guide how we continue to support traders and financial communities across the UAE and wider MENA region."

The announcement comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for finance, innovation and cross-border capital flows. Against this backdrop, Vantage is advancing a regional strategy designed to support a more informed, transparent and sustainable trading environment for investors across the region.

Vantage's UAE and MENA strategy is built around several core principles: clear communication on trading conditions and product risks, practical education for traders, responsible access to global markets, platform credibility and long term regional commitment.

The company believes that sustainable participation in financial markets requires more than technology and market access. It requires a balanced understanding of risk, leverage, margin mechanics, market volatility and informed decision-making. As investor participation accelerates across the region, education and transparency are becoming increasingly important drivers of confidence and trust.

Reflecting this commitment, Vantage currently holds a 4.3-star Trustpilot rating at the time of writing, translating to an "Excellent" TrustScore based on customer reviews. The recognition underscores the company's ongoing focus on customer experience, platform performance and service quality.

With a growing global user base, significant trading volumes and a commitment to responsible market participation, Vantage believes that long-term success in the region will be driven not only by growth, but by credibility, trust and meaningful engagement.

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