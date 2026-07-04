Vantage Introduces 24/7 Gold CFD Trading with XAUUSD247

Eligible clients can now trade Gold CFDs beyond the traditional trading week, including weekends, through MT5, TradingView and the Vantage App.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), a multi-asset CFD broker, today announced the launch of XAUUSD247. CME Group recently announced plans to expand trading of certain gold futures products to 24/7, subject to regulatory review. XAUUSD247 is a separate OTC CFD product offered by Vantage.

"XAUUSD247 provides eligible clients with access to gold CFDs beyond standard market hours, supported by transparent product mechanics and clearly defined trading controls," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage.

XAUUSD247 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Saturdays and Sundays, subject to scheduled platform maintenance and regional availability. The product uses a one-ounce contract size, compared with the 100-ounce contract size of Vantage's traditional XAUUSD product. No separate trading commission applies, although spreads, financing charges and other applicable costs may apply. Tiered leverage of up to 100x may be available, subject to position size, account type and applicable trading conditions. One-sided margin calculation for eligible accounts holding both long and short positions.

XAUUSD247 also incorporates net and gross exposure limits at account level as part of its risk-management framework. When the applicable exposure threshold is reached, accounts enter close-only mode until exposure returns below the relevant limit. Applicable spreads, financing charges, leverage, exposure limits and other trading conditions may vary depending on the client's account type, region and applicable Vantage entity.

The page will be officially launched on 6 July.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to Gold, Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 17 years of experience, Vantage provides a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile app, and a user-friendly trading experience.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex leveraged products and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Availability of products and services described in this release is subject to jurisdictional restrictions and may not be available to residents of certain countries or regions.