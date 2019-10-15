Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam named "Asia's Leading New Airport 2019"

The prestigious gala ceremony took place on October 12, 2019 in Phu Quoc, Vietnam and brought together hundreds of representatives from across the tourism and hospitality industry, as well as tour operators and travel agencies from countries throughout Asia and Oceania.

"To be named 'Asia's Leading New Airport 2019' by the WTA Asia & Oceania is huge source of pride for us and acknowledges the far-reaching vision of Sun Group, who set out to boost both tourism and trade in Quang Ninh province by creating a truly world class international airport," said Pham Ngoc Sau, Director of Van Don International Airport. "This award will serve as motivation for us to continue to go above and beyond to ensure we always provide the highest quality of service and give our customers the best airport experience."

Developed to the tune of VND7,463 billion, the airport has been designed according to the highest international standards and features state-of-the-art, modern technologies and facilities. Capable of accommodating large aircrafts (Boeing 787, 777), Van Don International Airport has a capacity of 2.5 million passengers. This will grow to 5 million passengers per year by 2030.

Considered as a "new gateway to Halong Bay", the aesthetic design of Van Don International Airport Terminal pays tribute to the beauty of the Unesco World Natural Heritage site while provides travellers with ample green spaces.

After eight months of operations, Van Don International Airport has welcomed more than 150,000 passengers travelling on 1,300 flights. Besides boosting tourism, the Airport is also expected to open up new trade opportunities for Quang Ninh province.

The airport is already welcoming direct international routes from Shenzen, China (Donghai Airlines), Incheon, South Korea (Vietnam Airlines), and Hunan, China (Qingdao Airlines) and expects to be receiving flights from Hainan, Nanning and Guangzhou (China) as well as Japan and Thailand by the end of 2019. Meanwhile, the domestic market is scheduled for expansion with flights from Da Nang and Phu Quoc to be added by the year-end.

After being named "Asia's Leading New Airport 2019" by the WTA Asia & Oceania, Van Don International Airport has put the newly developed airport on the world map of aviation. The airport will also help the Vietnam's Northeastern province of Quang Ninh to develop as a major centre for international tourism and trade.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010840/20191015_SunGroup.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010194/Director_of_Van_Don_International_Airport_in_Vietnam_received_the_award_at_WTA_Asia_and_Oceania_2019.jpg

