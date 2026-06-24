Valuable Capital Group Limited announces Tickrs Financial Limited's receipt of In-Principle Approval from Astana Financial Services Authority

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuable Capital Group Limited ("VCGL"), a leading Hong Kong-based technology-driven financial services group, announced that its Kazakhstan-based subsidiary, Tickrs Financial Limited ("Tickrs"), has received an In-Principle Approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority ("AFSA") for a Licence to carry on the Regulated Activity of Dealing in Investments as Agent.

Subject to the fulfilment of the relevant conditions and the grant of the final licence by AFSA, Tickrs will be permitted to conduct Dealing in Investments as Agent in relation to a range of investment products, including shares, debentures, warrants, certificates, options, rights or interests in investments, units in collective investment schemes, and digital assets.

Tickrs said that it will provide relevant services once the final licence is granted.

The receipt of the In-Principle Approval marks an important regulatory milestone in VCGL's international expansion strategy and further strengthens the Group's presence across emerging financial markets. Kazakhstan, as a key market in Central Asia, has been developing its financial services ecosystem through the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC"), attracting global financial institutions, technology companies and professional service providers.

Through Tickrs, VCGL aims to bring its technology-driven financial service capabilities, cross-market experience and client-focused solutions to Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region. The Group plans to support investors with more efficient access to diversified investment products and contribute to the development of a more connected and innovative financial market ecosystem.

"We are pleased that Tickrs has received the In-Principle Approval from AFSA, which represents a significant step forward in our international expansion strategy," said Jess Cheung, Co-Founder and CEO of Valuable Capital Group Limited. "Kazakhstan and the AIFC are becoming increasingly important gateways connecting Asia, Central Asia and global capital markets. We believe Tickrs is well positioned to leverage the Group's financial technology capabilities and market experience to support investors and partners in the region."

Valuable Capital Group Limited is a leading technology-driven financial solutions provider founded in Hong Kong, offering comprehensive financial services to retail, institutional and corporate clients globally. The Group has established presence across major markets, including Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The establishment of Tickrs in Kazakhstan represents another step in VCGL's commitment to building a cross-market, multi-asset financial services platform. With the support of the AIFC's international regulatory framework and Kazakhstan's growing role as a regional financial hub, Tickrs intends to contribute to the development of innovative, compliant and globally connected financial services in Central Asia.

About Valuable Capital Group Limited

Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL) is a comprehensive financial services company that provides integrated, cross-market, and multi-asset global investment services to individuals and corporations. VCGL has set up licensed entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and UAE gaining worldwide recognition from millions of users.