MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valstone today announced the acquisition of Nascent Technology, further advancing its strategy to build a leading technology platform serving the industrial transportation sector. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nascent provides technology solutions focused on terminal operations, including SYNAPSE AGS, enVision, and Orca, which help railroads, terminal operators, and ports manage complex intermodal freight movements across North America.

Valstone Acquires Nascent, Expanding Its Industrial Transportation Technology Platform

The acquisition builds on Valstone's recent acquisitions of PS Technology, a carve out from Union Pacific Railroad, and GeoMetrix Rail Logistics, a carve out from Amsted Rail. Together with GTMaritime, these businesses expand Valstone's presence across the industrial transportation value chain, serving Class I railroads, ports and intermodal terminals, maritime fleets, and industrial shippers.

Valstone acquired Nascent from Firmament, with both organizations working closely alongside the Nascent team to ensure a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners. Nascent's day-to-day operations and commitments to its customers remain unchanged, now backed by added resources from Valstone to deliver even more value to customers.

Stephane Manos, Founder and President of Valstone, commented:

"Nascent pioneered gate automation and built products that terminal operators have trusted for nearly three decades. That's exactly the kind of business we look for: mission critical technology, deep customer relationships, and a team that knows its market. As a permanent owner, we're excited to invest in the products customers already rely on while complementing their workflows with artificial intelligence and automation."

Daniel Malouf, Head of M&A at Valstone, added:

"The software solutions serving industrial transportation have historically been disparate and fragmented. Our strategy is to bring these mission critical technologies together under one platform. Nascent marks our fourth acquisition in this vertical, and there is a long runway of value to be created through complementary acquisitions. Whether it's a founder seeking a permanent home for their company or a strategic divesting a non-core asset, we want to be the first call."

About Nascent

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nascent is a transportation technology company that provides mission critical software for the industrial transportation industry. Nascent's portfolio includes SYNAPSE AGS, enVision, and Orca, which help terminal operators, shippers, carriers, and logistics providers automate gate operations, improve transportation execution, and enhance supply chain visibility across North America.

About Valstone

Valstone acquires, operates, and provides a permanent home for mission critical technology businesses serving essential industrial and asset heavy markets globally. Backed by Viking Global Investors, Valstone partners with exceptional management teams through its decentralized operating model, investing in product innovation and long-term sustainable growth. Valstone's Industrial Transportation operating group includes PS Technology, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics, GTMaritime, and Nascent, providing software for rail and crew operations, transportation management, terminal and gate automation, maritime fleet compliance, and supply chain execution.

About Firmament

Firmament provides control equity, minority equity, and growth debt capital to lower middle market businesses across its core industry verticals of technology, healthcare, and the environment. The firm invests in service, software, and specialty manufacturing companies with significant scaling potential, partnering with entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners to accelerate growth through flexible capital and strategic support.

Advisors

Firmament was represented by Kutak Rock LLP. Valstone was represented internally by David Felicissimo, Ralph Aziz, and Lucas Noradounkian.

Media Contact: Christina Cyrenne, christina@valstonecorp.com