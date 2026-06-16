Valona Intelligence Launches MCP Server to Bring Trusted Market Intelligence into the Enterprise AI Ecosystem

Valona's MCP server gives enterprise AI a structured foundation combining real-time market analysis and quantitative financial data that organizations can build on rather than recreate

HELSINKI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valona Intelligence today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. MCP is the open standard that allows AI systems to connect to external data sources, making Valona's market and competitive intelligence available directly inside Microsoft Copilot, Claude and other enterprise AI tools and agent frameworks.

AI has become table stakes in business use. Nearly nine in ten organizations now use AI, but most are deploying the same models to improve productivity, according to McKinsey's 2026 research. The advantage now lies in what you give it to work with.

"The competitive advantage does not come from having AI. It comes from what the AI has to work with," said Stuart Reynish, Chief Product Officer at Valona. "Valona's MCP server gives enterprise AI direct access to the market and competitive analysis it needs, continuously updated and ready to use. Regenerating the same analysis from scratch every time is expensive and inconsistent. The intelligence behind every decision should be validated, current, and ready to act on."

Strategic decision-making is shifting from periodic research cycles to always-on intelligence. Rather than asking AI agents to reconstruct analysis from raw data each time, Valona's MCP server gives them access to a foundation that is continuously built, curated, and maintained. The analysis is already there when the agent needs it.

"The intelligence layer is the hardest part to get right. We have spent two decades building it. MCP is how we make it available across the enterprise AI tools our customers are already using, and increasingly, as part of broader AI ecosystems they are actively building," said Eetu Laaksonen, Chief AI Officer at Valona.

"We are seeing this demand move up the priority ladder. We are now in conversations with IT and senior leadership alongside CMI teams, because organization-wide intelligence is becoming a strategic decision. What we are hearing from customers is that they want intelligence that finds them, rather than having to know where to look for it," he added.

A select group of enterprise customers are piloting the Valona MCP server in Copilot and agent-based environments. Valona will demonstrate the capability at its webinar, What Agentic AI Means for Competitive Intelligence, on June 24.

About Valona Intelligence

Valona Intelligence is the #1 competitive and market intelligence platform for global enterprises. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms, trusted by Fortune 500 companies since 1999. Valona's AI-powered platform monitors global markets across 200,000+ verified sources, delivering real-time analysis of competitor moves, market trends, and regulatory developments. Learn more at www.valonaintelligence.com.