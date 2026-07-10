Valmet to publish its Half-Year Financial Review for January - June 2026 on July 24, 2026

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Valmet Oyj

10 Jul, 2026, 09:18 GMT

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 10, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Half-Year Financial Review January – June 2026 will be published on Friday, July 24, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will host a results webcast in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.events.inderes.com/q2-2026 on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will present the results. A recording will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

Participants may also join the news conference via a conference call by registering at:

https://events.inderes.com/valmet/q2-2026/dial-in

After registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. To ask a question during the call, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad.

All questions should be presented in English.

VALMET 

Corporate Communications 

Further information:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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