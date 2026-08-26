Valmet supports Jeonju Paper Corporation's energy and machine efficiency targets with press section rebuild

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 26, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeonju Paper Corporation has selected Valmet to rebuild a press section and predryer section in their paper machine PM 5 in South Korea. The rebuild will improve overall machine efficiency and support the customer's sustainability targets, ensuring reliable, energy-efficient operation of the paper machine. The start-up is scheduled for fall of 2027.

"This rebuild is an important step in our continuous efforts to improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of our production. By modernizing the press section with Valmet's technology, we expect to reduce energy consumption in the drying process while maintaining high production performance and product quality. The new solution will enhance machine runnability, operational reliability, and overall process efficiency, helping us meet the evolving needs of our customers. This investment supports our long-term sustainability objectives by lowering the environmental impact of our operations and strengthening the competitiveness of PM 5 for the future. We look forward to successfully implementing the solution together with Valmet and realizing the benefits of this important modernization project," says Yong-Sung Lee, Mill Manager of Jeonju Paper Corporation.

"We are pleased to support Jeonju Paper in achieving its energy efficiency targets through this press section rebuild. The project combines proven technology with solutions tailored to the mill's specific needs, helping to optimize machine performance and reduce energy use. The trust built between our organizations over the years has enabled a collaborative approach that benefits the success of the project," says Kari Lamminmäki, Product Sales Manager, Headbox, Press and Former, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet.

The most recent step in Valmet and Jeonju Paper's collaboration, the delivery includes rebuilds of press section and predryer section, extending the lifecycle of the machine. The press section rebuild will lower the machine's steam consumption, resulting in significant energy savings. The predryer section rebuild includes a runnability system upgrade to improve the overall efficiency of the machine, leading to energy savings. A spare parts package is also included in the delivery.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received for the second quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

About the customer

Jeonju Paper Corporation is one of South Korea's leading paper manufacturers, producing newsprint and corrugated board for domestic and international markets. Founded in 1965, the company operates a large-scale integrated paper mill in Jeonju, South Korea, serving customers across Asia and other global markets.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Riikka Antikainen, Director, Product Sales, Packaging and Paper Machines, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 407180982

Jaesung Eom, Head of Asia-Pacific North and South Region Sales, Services, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +82 1099003691

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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