UVeye Expands to Canada, Bringing Unparalleled Vehicle Inspections to Dealerships Across The Great White North

The company's first Canadian systems are live at Trotman Auto Group dealerships in British Columbia, marking the start of a broader rollout across the country

TEANECK, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in vehicle data intelligence, today announced that it has officially expanded into Canada. The company's advanced computer vision inspection systems are now live at dealerships in British Columbia and Ontario, with additional Canadian installations planned throughout 2026.

UVeye's advanced computer vision inspection systems now live at dealerships in British Columbia and Ontario, with additional Canadian installations planned throughout 2026

UVeye's system instantly scans every vehicle entering the service lane and automatically detects issues such as tire wear, underbody damage, leaks, dents, and scratches in seconds. Advisors then receive a visual condition report that they can share with customers on the spot. The system also provides a one minute appraisal paired with high resolution photobooth level photos for a vehicle display page for retail or wholesale purposes.

The expansion brings UVeye's drive-through inspection technology to a new market where dealerships face similar pressures as their U.S. counterparts: rising customer expectations for transparency and elevated customer experience, tight service capacity, and revenue left on the table by missed repair opportunities. These challenges are compounded by unforgiving road conditions and extreme weather patterns, causing internal and external damages that compromise vehicle health and road safety. Among the first to adopt the technology in Canada are Trotman Auto Group dealerships in British Columbia, which includes Comox Valley Toyota and Cranbrook Toyota, where the systems are already inspecting vehicles daily.

"Canada is a natural next step for us," said Omer Bar Joseph, CRO of UVeye. "Canadian roads are hard on vehicles, and much of that damage hides underneath, exactly where our systems look first. Dealers in British Columbia are already catching issues a manual walkaround would easily miss. Their rapid adoption of our technology tells us that the market is ready to upgrade to vehicle inspection built on consistency and trust."

"We invested in UVeye because it delivers more consistent inspections while helping us identify items that might otherwise be overlooked, creating additional revenue opportunities and reducing unnecessary costs associated with missed concerns, repeat inspections, and inefficiencies," said Virgil Davies, Fixed Operations Manager at Comox Valley Toyota. "We're excited to be one of the first dealerships in Canada to adopt this technology and lead the way in modernizing the service experience. We believe innovations like UVeye represent the future of automotive service."

Brady Smith, General Manager at Cranbrook Toyota, said, "UVeye has helped us create a more consistent and transparent experience for every customer coming through our service lane. It allows our advisors to review vehicle condition, tire concerns, and other visible issues with customers right at check-in, which supports better communication and builds trust. It has also helped standardize our inspection process and gives customers a clear visual understanding of their vehicle. UVeye has become an important part of how we deliver an efficient, customer-focused service experience at Cranbrook Toyota."

The Canadian expansion builds on UVeye's momentum across North America, where the company has more than 1,000 systems deployed or contracted across dealerships, fleets, auctions, rental operations, and OEM logistics facilities. UVeye systems collectively analyze millions of vehicles every month, generating one of the industry's largest real-world datasets of vehicle condition intelligence.

About UVeye

UVeye is building one of the automotive industry's largest vehicle intelligence platforms, transforming how vehicles are inspected, retailed, maintained, and understood across the global mobility ecosystem. By leveraging computer vision and real-world vehicle data from dealerships, fleets, rental operations, auctions, logistics hubs, and manufacturers, UVeye helps customers improve transparency, efficiency, safety, and retail performance at scale. The company works with leading automotive brands and organizations, including General Motors, Amazon, and Jaguar Land Rover, supporting a new generation of connected vehicle workflows spanning service, retail, logistics, and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

UVeye Company Contact

Yaron Saghiv

UVeye

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+1 516 340 3572

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Headline Media

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