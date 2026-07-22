U.S. IT Staffing Market Size to Reach USD 44.50 Billion by 2031 as AI Hiring and Skills-Based Recruitment Transform the Enterprise Workforce - Exclusive Insights by Arizton

US IT Staffing Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the U.S. IT staffing market is projected to reach USD 44.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.01%. As enterprises continue to modernize their digital operations, demand for specialized technology talent is becoming a key priority across industries. Ongoing investments in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven technologies are reshaping workforce requirements, driving the need for skilled IT professionals. This shift is reinforcing the role of IT staffing providers in helping organizations access specialized expertise and support evolving technology initiatives across the U.S.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the US IT Staffing Market

Pages- 131

Region- 4

Countries- 1

Company- 45

Segment-3

U.S. IT Staffing Market Report Scope

Market Size (2031) USD 44.50 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 37.24 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 3.01 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments By Skillset, End-User, and Region Regional Analysis Midwest, South, West, and Northeast

AI Talent Shortage Reshapes U.S. IT Staffing

The rapid expansion of enterprise AI initiatives is increasing demand for professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, MLOps, data engineering, and cloud technologies. While organizations continue to expand AI across software development, customer operations, and business automation, the availability of experienced AI professionals remains limited. This widening gap between enterprise hiring requirements and available talent is increasing reliance on IT staffing firms with established AI talent networks, specialized technical recruiters, and AI-enabled candidate assessment capabilities to fill critical technology positions more efficiently.

Cybersecurity Hiring Accelerates as AI Expands Enterprise Risk

The expansion of generative AI across U.S. enterprises is increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals with expertise in AI security, cloud security, identity and access management, and threat detection. As organizations deploy AI across business operations, securing AI models, training data, and enterprise systems has become an essential part of cybersecurity strategies. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the average cost of a data breach in the United States reached USD 10.22 million, encouraging enterprises to strengthen cybersecurity teams alongside AI investments. As a result, IT staffing firms with expertise in AI-focused cybersecurity talent are increasingly supporting enterprise hiring for specialized security roles.

Enterprises Expand Skills-Based Hiring to Address IT Talent Gaps

Skills-based hiring is becoming a standard recruitment approach across U.S. enterprises as employers prioritize demonstrated technical capabilities over traditional degree requirements. Organizations are increasingly evaluating candidates based on technical certifications, project experience, coding skills, and validated competencies to access a broader pool of qualified technology professionals. According to McKinsey & Company, skills-based hiring is five times more effective at predicting job performance than educational credentials while improving employee retention. Nearly 50% of U.S. IT job postings no longer require a bachelor's degree, expanding opportunities for staffing firms to identify qualified candidates beyond conventional hiring channels.

The South Remains the Largest Regional Market for U.S. IT Staffing

The South accounts for more than 38% of the U.S. IT staffing market in 2025, supported by continued investment in data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, digital banking, telecommunications, and energy infrastructure. These investments are increasing demand for professionals across cloud computing, cybersecurity, software engineering, data engineering, and infrastructure management. The region's growing reliance on contingent technology talent continues to strengthen demand for IT staffing services. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 132,500 jobs between December 2024 and December 2025, the highest annual employment increase among all U.S. states, reinforcing the South's position as the country's leading regional IT staffing market.

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US IT Staffing Market Segmentation Highlight

Skillset : The software engineers/developers/DevOps/architect dominates the U.S. IT staffing market share

: The software engineers/developers/DevOps/architect dominates the U.S. IT staffing market share End-User : The healthcare segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period

: The healthcare segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period Regions: In the U.S. IT staffing market, the South region dominates with a share of over 38%.

Top Vendors in the U.S. IT Staffing Market

Key Vendors

Allegis Group

Insight Global

Innova Solution

Everforth, Inc.

Kforce

Other Prominent Vendors

ManpowerGroup

Artech LLC.

Randstad

Dexian, LLC

Kelly Services, Inc.

Collabera

Vaco LLC

Consulting Solutions

The Judge Group

INSPYR Solutions

NTT DATA

Beacon Hill Solutions Group, LLC

Adecco

Express Services, Inc.

52 Limited

VDart

Robert Half

Epitec

CSI Companies

ALKU

Peyton Resource Group

The Planet Group

Acro Service Corporation

Mindlance

CompuCom Systems, Inc.

Compunnel

Optomi

Mastech Digital

NineHertz

Rose International

Toptal, LLC

System One, Inc.

TATEEDA GLOBAL

HAN Staffing

vTech Solution, Inc

Yoh

Unique System Skills

Motion Recruitment

Mysoft Heaven (BD) Ltd.

Harvey Nash

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How large is the U.S. IT staffing market?

What is the projected growth rate of the U.S. IT staffing market?

Which region accounts for the largest market share?

What are the major trends shaping the U.S. IT staffing market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the U.S. IT staffing market?

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Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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