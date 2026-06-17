Univers Unveils Next Generation Platform for Physical AI

Industry-Leading Platform Evolves to Deliver Compounding Intelligence for Mission-Critical Operations

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers today unveiled the next generation of its industry-leading platform suite: a Platform for Physical AI that enables enterprises to govern, optimize and increasingly automate mission-critical operations across energy, building, transportation, logistics and industrial systems.

Industries are seeking to strengthen competitiveness amid rising energy demands, industrial transformation and the rapid emergence of generative and agentic AI. Organizations face a critical challenge: deploying AI reliably in the physical world, where operational decisions have more pronounced real-world consequences. But for leaders who act with urgency, this moment presents an unprecedented opportunity to build intelligence that compounds over time and becomes a lasting source of competitive advantage.

Built on close to a decade of experience managing complex infrastructure and energy ecosystems, the Univers Platform for Physical AI transforms fragmented operational data into coordinated intelligence across assets, facilities, energy systems and business operations.

Unlike AI systems designed primarily for digital workflows, the Univers Platform for Physical AI is purpose-built for physical operations. It models the relationships between assets, energy flows, operational constraints and business objectives, enabling enterprises to deploy generative, agentic and autonomous AI with the governance, reliability and domain expertise required for high-stakes environments.

Today, Univers supports some of the world's largest energy, infrastructure and industrial organizations, orchestrating hundreds of millions of connected assets and managing complex operational workflows across multiple markets. The platform enables organizations to optimize and orchestrate operational activities, infrastructure performance and energy resilience in real time.

Univers combines deep expertise in AI, energy and operations to help organizations unlock greater value from existing infrastructure while accelerating their journey toward autonomous operations.

"We are entering an era where defensible business advantage will increasingly be determined by how intelligently organizations operate their physical assets, infrastructure and human capital," said Chun Yin Mak, Senior Vice President, Univers. "The opportunity is no longer simply adopting AI. It is systematically building compounding intelligence that allows enterprises to continuously learn, adapt and automate mission-critical decisions with confidence. Organizations that begin this journey today will create their own market-leading trajectory for the future."

As industries modernize infrastructure, industrial operations and energy systems, Univers believes the next generation of market leaders will be those that successfully combine domain expertise, operational intelligence and AI into a continuously improving system of action. The Univers Platform for Physical AI provides the foundation for such enterprises to sense, decide and act across the physical world at scale.

About Univers

Univers operates one of the world's largest real-time intelligence platforms for physical infrastructure, managing more than 1,000 GW of energy assets and connecting over 400 million devices globally. Through its Platform for Physical AI, Univers helps organizations orchestrate complex energy, infrastructure and operational systems with intelligence that continuously learns and improves over time.