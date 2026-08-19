UnionPay and Standard Bank Unlock Cross-Border E-Commerce Opportunities for Merchants Across Nine African Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) and Standard Bank Group have expanded UnionPay e-commerce acceptance across nine African markets, enabling participating merchants to accept secure online payments from UnionPay cardholders and giving businesses broader access to cross-border consumer demand.

The expanded capability strengthens digital commerce across Africa by helping merchants offer more payment choice, reduce checkout friction and serve international travellers, cross-border shoppers and businesses transacting across multiple markets.

Through the partnership, online merchants in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe can now offer secure UnionPay e-commerce acceptance, with nearly 900 participating merchants across the continent.

Building on the collaboration announced by Standard Bank and UnionPay in 2024, this latest expansion comes as African businesses increasingly seek to serve customers beyond their domestic markets, supported by the continued growth of e-commerce, travel, tourism and regional trade. For merchants, the ability to accept internationally recognised payment methods online can help improve conversion, increase customer reach and support participation in cross-border digital commerce.

UnionPay cards are accepted in 183 countries and regions, including 51 countries in Africa, and are issued in 85 countries and regions globally. UnionPay's African footprint includes approximately 7 million cards issued across the continent, creating additional opportunities for merchants to reach consumers travelling, trading and transacting across borders.

Supported by Standard Bank's African presence, the expanded acceptance capability is locally relevant, regionally scalable and connected to international customer flows. Merchants can facilitate e-commerce transactions in local currency, US dollars or both, depending on market requirements.

Beyond expanding access to international payment networks, the partnership also supports the growing flow of trade and commerce across African markets. Leveraging Standard Bank's African footprint, the solution helps connect merchants to both regional and global customer flows, supporting trade and commerce within Africa and beyond.

"African businesses are increasingly selling beyond their domestic markets and the ability to accept trusted international payment methods is becoming essential to that growth. By enabling UnionPay e-commerce acceptance across nine African markets, Standard Bank is helping merchants reduce payment friction, reach more customers and participate more effectively in cross-border digital commerce. This partnership reflects our commitment to using our African footprint and digital capabilities to unlock practical growth opportunities for businesses across the continent," says Bill Blackie, Chief Executive for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank Group.

"UnionPay International is committed to expanding the reach and usability of our payment network across Africa. Our collaboration with Standard Bank enables more merchants to accept UnionPay online and gives UnionPay cardholders greater choice and convenience when transacting with African businesses. Together, we are supporting safer, simpler and more connected digital commerce across the region," says Mr Feng Chen, General Manager at UnionPay International Africa Branch.

The expanded acceptance capability is expected to benefit a broad range of businesses, including hospitality and tourism operators, retailers and e-commerce platforms. By giving customers more ways to pay online and supporting internationally recognised authentication standards, the solution helps merchants improve the checkout experience while strengthening confidence in digital transactions.