Ultrasound-on-Chip Licensing Market to Reach USD 200.5 Million by 2036 as AI-Enabled Imaging and Embedded Ultrasound Technologies Drive Healthcare Innovation

NEWARK, Del., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Ultrasound-on-Chip Licensing Market is projected to grow from USD 50.0 million in 2026 to USD 200.5 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 14.9%. Growth is driven by rising demand for compact ultrasound systems, AI-powered diagnostics, handheld imaging devices, and increasing licensing partnerships between technology developers and medical device OEMs.

The market is anticipated to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 150.5 million between 2026 and 2036. Growing investments in AI-assisted diagnostics, semiconductor-based imaging technologies, and embedded ultrasound platforms continue to strengthen commercial opportunities across global healthcare markets.

Key Ultrasound-on-Chip Licensing Market Highlights at a Glance

Market Size (2026): USD 50.0 Million

USD 50.0 Million Forecast Market Size (2036): USD 200.5 Million

USD 200.5 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2036

2026–2036 CAGR (2026–2036): 14.9%

14.9% Absolute Dollar Opportunity: USD 150.5 Million

USD 150.5 Million Leading Technology Provider: Butterfly Embedded

Butterfly Embedded Technology Provider Share (2026): 61.0%

61.0% Leading Application Area: Medical

Medical Medical Application Share (2026): 72.0%

72.0% Fastest-growing Country: China

China China CAGR (2026–2036): 16.8%

16.8% Key Segments Covered: Technology Provider, Application Area, Licensing Model, End User, Region

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Why Is the Ultrasound-on-Chip Licensing Market Growing?

The market is expanding rapidly as medical device manufacturers increasingly license semiconductor-based ultrasound technologies to accelerate product development while reducing hardware complexity and development costs.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising adoption of handheld and portable ultrasound systems.

Increasing integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic imaging.

Growing demand for semiconductor-based ultrasound technologies.

Expansion of licensing partnerships between technology providers and OEMs.

Increasing need for compact, software-driven imaging platforms.

Rising healthcare investments in point-of-care diagnostics.

Growing adoption of embedded ultrasound across medical and industrial applications.

As healthcare providers continue shifting toward portable, AI-assisted diagnostic solutions, ultrasound-on-chip licensing is emerging as a strategic pathway for accelerating innovation and commercialization.

According to Anurag Sharma, Principal Consultant for Healthcare at Future Market Insights, "Ultrasound-on-chip licensing is evolving beyond hardware integration into comprehensive technology partnerships that combine semiconductor innovation, software ecosystems, AI capabilities, and regulatory expertise. Companies offering flexible licensing models and long-term engineering collaboration are expected to shape the future of portable medical imaging through 2036."

Which Technology Provider Leads the Market?

Butterfly Embedded remains the dominant technology provider, accounting for 61.0% of the global market in 2026.

Its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip platform enables OEMs to integrate advanced imaging capabilities into medical devices, industrial inspection systems, and other ultrasound-enabled products without developing proprietary transducer technologies.

Technology Provider Highlights

Butterfly Embedded leads global licensing demand.

Proprietary chip architecture accelerates product development.

Software-enabled imaging simplifies hardware design.

Flexible licensing supports multiple end-use applications.

Why Does the Medical Application Segment Dominate?

The Medical segment accounts for 72.0% of global market demand in 2026, driven by increasing adoption of portable ultrasound systems across emergency medicine, cardiology, critical care, obstetrics, and primary healthcare settings.

The combination of AI-assisted image acquisition and compact semiconductor-based ultrasound technologies is improving accessibility and diagnostic efficiency across healthcare environments.

Application Segment Highlights

Medical imaging remains the primary application area.

Point-of-care ultrasound adoption continues accelerating.

AI-assisted imaging improves workflow efficiency.

Portable systems expand access to diagnostic services.

How Are Licensing Partnerships Supporting Market Expansion?

Technology licensing agreements are enabling medical device manufacturers to commercialize advanced ultrasound systems more rapidly while reducing research and development costs.

Co-development partnerships increasingly include semiconductor platforms, software development kits, regulatory support, AI integration, and engineering collaboration.

Licensing Model Highlights

OEM licensing accelerates product commercialization.

Strategic technology partnerships reduce development timelines.

Software ecosystems strengthen competitive differentiation.

Engineering collaboration supports long-term innovation.

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Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing demand for handheld ultrasound devices, increasing adoption of AI-enabled imaging, rising investment in digital healthcare, expanding semiconductor integration, growing need for point-of-care diagnostics, and increasing licensing opportunities continue driving market growth.

Market Restraints

Complex regulatory approval processes, intellectual property protection challenges, high technology development costs, integration complexity, and lengthy qualification cycles continue posing challenges for market participants.

Market Trends

Innovation continues reshaping the ultrasound technology landscape.

Major trends include:

Expansion of AI-powered ultrasound platforms.

Increasing semiconductor miniaturization.

Growth in cloud-connected imaging ecosystems.

Development of software-defined ultrasound systems.

Rising investment in embedded diagnostic technologies.

Expansion of strategic licensing and co-development agreements.

Regional and Country Outlook

North America continues to lead market innovation, supported by strong medical device development, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of AI-powered imaging technologies.

China is projected to be the fastest-growing country, registering a 16.8% CAGR through 2036, driven by expanding medical device manufacturing, government healthcare investments, and increasing demand for portable diagnostic technologies.

The United States is expected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR, while South Korea is projected to register a 15.6% CAGR, supported by continuous innovation in ultrasound technologies and AI-enabled medical imaging platforms.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant expansion as healthcare digitization and local medical device manufacturing continue accelerating.

Competitive Landscape

Competition remains innovation-driven, with leading companies focusing on semiconductor integration, proprietary imaging technologies, artificial intelligence, software ecosystems, intellectual property portfolios, and strategic licensing partnerships.

Key Companies

Butterfly Network

Exo

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Samsung Medison

Philips

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Healthcare

Other emerging technology providers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected size of the Ultrasound-on-Chip Licensing Market by 2036?

The global Ultrasound-on-Chip Licensing Market is projected to reach USD 200.5 million by 2036, growing from USD 50.0 million in 2026. What is the expected CAGR of the market?

The market is forecast to expand at a 14.9% CAGR between 2026 and 2036. Which technology provider dominates the market?

Butterfly Embedded leads the market, accounting for 61.0% of the Technology Provider segment in 2026. Which application segment holds the largest market share?

The Medical application segment dominates the market with a 72.0% share in 2026. What factors are driving market growth?

Growing adoption of handheld ultrasound systems, increasing integration of AI into diagnostic imaging, expanding licensing partnerships, rising demand for semiconductor-based imaging platforms, and continuous innovation in point-of-care diagnostics continue driving global market growth.

Explore the Latest Healthcare Industry Analysis Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/healthcare

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