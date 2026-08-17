UGREEN Introduces Nexode Pro Series in Europe, Redefining the All-in-One Smart Display Charger Experience

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN has announced the European launch of the Nexode Pro Series, a new premium lineup developed for pro-level charging. The series will be available starting August on Amazon and the UGREEN official site. Combining high-power output with an upgraded smart display, app-based remote management, intelligent power allocation, and an integrated retractable cable, the Nexode Pro Series delivers advanced control for demanding multi-device setups.

Smarter Charging at a Glance

Laptops, smartphones, tablets, earbuds, power banks, and wearable devices have all become part of the modern daily setup. As the number of devices grows, users need more than charging speed alone. They also want to know how power is being distributed, whether devices are charging as expected, and how the charger is performing under heavier loads.

The Nexode Pro Series addresses these needs with a built-in smart display that presents key charging information in real time. Users can view details such as output power, charging protocol, voltage, current, temperature, and power allocation across connected devices.

Users can choose from up to five charging modes directly on the charger to optimize power delivery for different devices. The app provides real-time monitoring of each port and remote settings control over Wi-Fi, while advanced users can customize supported charging protocols. OTA updates add further refinements over time, delivering stable high-power charging with clearer monitoring and greater control.

Truly Pro-Level Chargers for the Multi-Device Era

Designed for today's multi-device lifestyles, the Nexode Pro Series is powered by UGREEN GaNInfinity™ technology and includes three models for different charging needs:



Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable: The world's first 160W smart display charger with an integrated retractable cable for greater portability.

Nexode Pro 300W Desktop Charger: Built for high-performance workstations and capable of charging up to seven devices at once.

Nexode Pro 100W 4-Port Charger: A compact everyday charger with a smart display for clearer, more convenient multi-device charging.



Together, the three models combine powerful performance with smarter monitoring and greater control, making multi-device charging more organized and easier to manage.

The lineup is also well suited to desktop workspaces, where a single charger can power multiple devices while keeping the setup cleaner and more organized.



For users in the Apple ecosystem, the chargers can power a MacBook, iPhone, and iPad all at the same time, simplifying everyday charging.

Price and Availability

Pre-orders for the Nexode Pro Series will open on the UGREEN official site in August.

The full Nexode Pro Series will officially launch in August on the UGREEN official site and Amazon. The three models will be priced at €129.99 / £119.99, €169.99 / £159.99, and €59.99 / £55.99, respectively.

Visit the UGREEN official site to unlock more exclusive Early Bird benefits and enjoy priority access to launch offers.

For more information, please visit: https://uk.ugreen.com/pages/nexode-pro-series.