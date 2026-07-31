ueno bank reports strongest first half on record, driven by customer growth, corporate lending and strong international backing

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ueno bank closed the first half of 2026 with the strongest results in its history, supported by customer growth, corporate lending expansion and increased backing from international investors and development finance institutions.

ueno bank holds a full universal banking license in Paraguay and is the largest bank by number of customers, banking transactions, debit cards and credit cards. Since launching to the market in 2021, the bank has become an important contributor to the modernization, expansion and development of Paraguay's financial system and has reinforced the role of the financial system in Paraguay's economic and financial development.

During the first half, ueno bank's customer base reached 2.94 million, consolidating its position as the largest bank by customers in Paraguay and reaching around 63% of the adult population. Since its launch, the bank has brought more than 1.2 million people into the formal financial system for the first time through ueno bank, expanding access to financial products and services across the country.

Also, during 2026 the bank completed a USD 350 million international bond issuance, the largest ever undertaken by a Paraguayan bank in international capital markets. It also secured USD 171 million in new credit facilities from development finance institutions. In addition, the bank increased its capital base by USD 88 million, with USD 46 million in capitalized earnings, USD 25 million in tier 2 bonds and USD 17 million in fresh capital injection from its strategic shareholder OTP Bank Plc.

These transactions included the Development Bank of Austria's (OeEB) first investment in Paraguay: a USD 20 million credit facility aimed at expanding financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting women-led entrepreneurship and supporting sustainable finance.

Finance in Motion, through the eco.business Fund, also increased its investment in ueno bank to USD 20 million to support projects related to the green economy and sustainable development.

OTP Bank, one of Europe's leading banking groups, increased its strategic investment in U Holdings, ueno bank's parent company, to USD 47 million, further strengthening its position as one of U Holdings' principal shareholders.

Collectively, these transactions strengthened the institution's capital base and financial position, expanded its access to long-term funding and supported its continued growth.

ueno bank remains committed to advancing financial inclusion, supporting individuals and businesses, and contributing to Paraguay's sustainable economic development.

Contact:

adriana.diaz@edelman.com