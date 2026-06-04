uCloudlink Triumphs at MVNOs World Awards 2026; Unveils Dual-Framework Solutions for Global Carrier Hyper-Growth

AMSTERDAM, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), the pioneer of innovative mobile data solutions, achieved a historic double milestone at the 2026 MVNO World Congress in Amsterdam. On the evening of June 2, uCloudlink won the prestigious "Customer Impact Award" at the official MVNOs World Awards and was successfully shortlisted for "Leading Consumer MVNO/Sub-Brand." Following this critical acclaim, the company delivered a high-impact keynote presentation on the morning of June 3, detailing its advanced terminal-side innovations designed to unlock structural monetization and exponential growth for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and global carriers.

uCloudlink accepts the prestigious Customer Impact Award uCloudlink team engages with attendees and fields inquiries at MVNO 2026

Addressing an international delegation of telecom executives, Frank Zhang, Senior Director of Product Development at uCloudlink, introduced two high-efficiency strategic frameworks engineered to resolve traditional industry bottlenecks:

1. Terminal-Side Solutions: Shifting network scheduling intelligence entirely to the device edge via uCloudlink's proprietary All-SIM Architecture (Based on uCloudlink's patented CloudSIM technology) and cloud-orchestrated SaaS/PaaS layers. This asset-light approach structurally bypasses sluggish network-side bilateral agreements, granting operators instant multi-network aggregation across 200+ countries and 390+ carriers. Backed by AI HyperConn® routing, the framework delivers mission-critical fault tolerance and highly resilient handovers, slashing single-network blind spots and user churn with zero upfront infrastructure cost.

2. New Business Blue Oceans: Monetizing breakthrough product innovations to capture premium adjacent markets beyond the smartphone. Anchoring this framework is the global release of the GlocalMe eSIM Trio Integrated Card. This hardware-level Multi-IMSI scheme establishes a powerful technological foundation designed to potentially bring digital-first eSIM capabilities to the world's 4 billion legacy physical-SIM devices—a massive blue ocean that uCloudlink envisions driving and realizing through deep, joint collaboration with global operators. Additionally, uCloudlink showcased The PetPhone—the world's first AI-powered smartphone for pets leveraging Emotion AI to drive fresh subscriber lines—and the MeowGo G50 Max hotspot, delivering Air-Ground-Satellite connection assurance for executive business travel and enterprise disaster preparedness.

The strategic frameworks received widespread praise from the MVNO World Congress committee and international exhibitors, cementing uCloudlink's leadership and practical service-delivery capabilities. Guided by its core ideal—"Connecting everything is technology; caring for life is the ideal"—uCloudlink solidifies its market position, utilizing structural innovation to ensure an always-connected digital fabric in the accelerating AI era.

CONTACT: Yang Albee, albee.yang@ucloudlink.com

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