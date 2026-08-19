UAV Radar Market worth $990.2 million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the UAV radar market is projected to grow from USD 360.7 million in 2026 to USD 990.2 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 22.4%.

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UAV Radar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 360.7 million

USD 360.7 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 990.2 million

USD 990.2 million CAGR (2026–2031): 22.4%

UAV Radar Market Trends & Insights:

The UAV radar market is growing, supported by rising procurement of counter-UAS systems, increased radar integration on military UAVs, and growing requirements for persistent surveillance of small, low-flying, and low-observable aerial targets. Demand is also increasing for compact, low-SWaP radars, electronically scanned arrays, software-defined architectures, and multi-sensor systems that enhance ISR, maritime surveillance, detect-and-avoid, border security, and air-defense capabilities.

By scanning type, hybrid mechanical-electronic scanning radar is expected to record the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

By onboard radar type, ISR & surveillance radar payloads are expected to account for the major share of the market in 2026.

By offboard radar type, search & detection radar is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By frequency band, X-band is expected to account for a significant share (26%) the UAV radar market in 2026.

By UAV class, large UAVs (>600 kg) are expected to account for the largest share of the onboard UAV radar market.

By end user, defense is expected to account for the largest market share (50.1%) in 2026.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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As the military, border security organizations, airports, and critical infrastructure operators increase their use of radar for ongoing surveillance and counter-UAS missions, the industry is about to enter a more robust procurement cycle. UAV manufacturers are concurrently integrating compact radar payloads for SAR/GMTI, maritime surveillance, detect-and-avoid, navigation, and mission-safety tasks. Radar deployment is becoming feasible across a broader range of unmanned systems due to the move toward smaller, software-defined, electronically scanned architectures.

Low-SWaP sensors, rapid beam steering, higher target-update rates, automatic categorization, and tighter integration with EO/IR, RF, and command-and-control systems are increasingly important in technology development. These advances are expanding the all-weather intelligence and autonomous capabilities of onboard UAV payloads while also enhancing radar utility against low-altitude and low-observable drones.

By scanning type, electronically scanned array radar is positioned for strong expansion during the forecast period.

Electronically scanned array radar is expected to remain at the top of the scanning category as both airborne payload suppliers and counter-UAS radar manufacturers focus on small, fast-steering designs. AESA, MIMO, metamaterial, and other controlled designs can offer quick track refresh, track multiple targets, provide flexible waveform management, and support software-controlled mission modes without relying solely on moving parts. Their increasing use in SAR/GMTI, detect-and-avoid, surveillance, and drone-detection systems is expected to keep the segment growing until 2031.

By end user, defense is projected to remain the dominant demand segment during the forecast timeframe.

Defense organizations are expected to account for the largest share of UAV radar demand as they expand counter-drone coverage and add more radar systems to ISR, maritime, tactical, MALE, and combat-focused unmanned aircraft. Military buyers are also focusing on radars that can continue tracking, identify targets, guide other systems, and support layered air-defense operations. This is creating opportunities in both new installations and upgrades.

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Growth opportunities are expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Nations in the region are increasing their investments in unmanned surveillance, air defense modernization, border monitoring, marine security, and counter-UAS capacity. Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the most appealing UAV radar industry. Domestic UAV programs and sensor integration activity are growing in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other regional markets. It is anticipated that both onboard and offboard radar systems will continue to be in demand due to procurement, local production, and growing concern over small-drone threats.

The major participants in the UAV radar companies include RTX (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Saab AB (Sweden), HENSOLDT AG (Germany), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). The competitive landscape comprises diversified defense-electronics groups as well as specialist radar suppliers with focused UAV and counter-UAS product portfolios.

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