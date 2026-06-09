Typeform Launches Research Flow to Help Teams Uncover Deeper Insights in Hours, Not Weeks

New AI-moderated research workflow combines survey-scale reach with the depth of qualitative interviews in a single platform

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform, the AI engagement platform that turns forms into workflows, today launched Research Flow, a new AI-moderated research solution that helps teams design studies, recruit participants, run moderated surveys and interviews at scale, and synthesise findings in hours instead of weeks. Research Flow is the latest release in Typeform's evolution from a form builder into an AI-powered platform for end-to-end workflows.

For years, teams have had to choose between two imperfect options: fast surveys that capture broad feedback but miss the deeper "why", or traditional qualitative research that delivers rich insight but is expensive and often takes weeks. For small and growing teams, that trade-off can leave critical product, marketing, and customer decisions delayed or based on incomplete information.

Research Flow eliminates that trade-off. Built directly into Typeform, it combines survey-scale reach with the conversational depth of one-to-one interviews, all without switching platforms or stitching together disconnected tools. The result is a faster way for teams to understand their audiences, validate decisions, and uncover the "why" behind customer behaviour without the overhead of traditional research. Early studies using Research Flow have shown participants provide 4.5x more feedback per question, generate 3x more emotional and contextual insights, and spend 2x longer engaging with studies compared to traditional approaches.

"Every business wants deeper insights, but traditional research has been too slow, too expensive, and too operationally heavy for most teams to run as often as they need," said Aleks Bass, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Typeform. "Research Flow brings the speed and scale of AI to the depth of real human insight. We're giving small and growing teams the ability to operate with the research intelligence of a much larger organisation, without the headcount, the agency fees, or the six-week wait."

Research Flow acts as an AI research assistant across the full workflow:

Design rigorous studies with AI-assisted support for research objectives, discussion guides, question design, and study structure that helps any team, including those without dedicated research expertise, turn a vague business question into a research-ready framework.

with AI-assisted support for research objectives, discussion guides, question design, and study structure that helps any team, including those without dedicated research expertise, turn a vague business question into a research-ready framework. Recruit the right participants through verified global panels or existing customer lists, with built-in screening, quota management, and incentive handling that eliminate the manual coordination tax of scheduling, emails, and no-shows.

through verified global panels or existing customer lists, with built-in screening, quota management, and incentive handling that eliminate the manual coordination tax of scheduling, emails, and no-shows. Run AI-moderated studies at survey scale across text, voice, and video, interviewing hundreds of participants simultaneously. Dynamic follow-up questions adapt in real time to capture tone, hesitation, and emotional nuance, surfacing the deeper context behind every response.

across text, voice, and video, interviewing hundreds of participants simultaneously. Dynamic follow-up questions adapt in real time to capture tone, hesitation, and emotional nuance, surfacing the deeper context behind every response. Analyse results in minutes with automatic transcription, theme extraction, sentiment scoring, and direct querying of findings, replacing days of manual review with research-grade synthesis.

with automatic transcription, theme extraction, sentiment scoring, and direct querying of findings, replacing days of manual review with research-grade synthesis. Turn insights into decisions faster with video highlight reels and shareable reports that make research findings easy to review and act on.

with video highlight reels and shareable reports that make research findings easy to review and act on. Preserve trust and brand consistency by giving participants the polished Typeform experience they already know rather than a generic AI bot, helping protect response quality.

Research Flow is built for any team that needs research-backed answers across customer, market, and public opinion research. For AI market research and other insight-gathering use cases, Research Flow helps users validate ideas, test messaging, understand buying behaviour, evaluate pricing, and uncover the reasons customers hesitate, convert, or churn.

"Companies come to us when they need more than research — they need clarity on their customers, their market, and the decisions that will help them grow," said Predrag Topić, Co-founder and Director at pokretach. "Our role is to understand the client's business challenge, uncover valuable insights and turn them into actionable business solutions. With Research Flow, my team can run customer and market research studies in a fraction of the time, whether we're working from a client's customer list or recruiting through a panel. We can capture the depth of a one-to-one conversation at a scale we could never staff manually, and turn that into recommendations with real business value."

The launch marks the next phase of Typeform's evolution from form builder to AI engagement platform. Growth Flow helps teams act on customer signals by turning every form submission into an automated workflow for capture, enrichment, and conversion. Research Flow helps teams understand their audiences before they act. Together, they turn every form response into a flow that drives clearer business outcomes.

To learn more, visit typeform.com/research-flow.

About Typeform

Typeform is the AI engagement platform that turns forms into workflows. Originally known for making forms worth filling out, Typeform now combines human-first design with AI-powered automation to help businesses turn every response into action, from lead capture and customer engagement to AI market research. Trusted by more than 150,000 customers, including 95% of the Fortune 500, Typeform integrates with tools including Slack, Zapier, Canva, and Klaviyo. For more information, visit typeform.com.