Two Degrees Below appoints ex-Big Four as Head of Strategy as it deepens its consulting offer

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People impact agency, Two Degrees Below, has appointed Nicole Faubel as Head of Strategy, marking a significant step in the business's evolution towards an increasingly consulting-led model.

Faubel joins from Deloitte, where she spent five years partnering with senior leadership across the public and private sectors. Prior to Deloitte, she held a consulting role at KPMG focused on people and change. Across both firms, her work centred on large-scale transformation – helping organisations navigate change that is systemic and cultural, not just structural.

Nicole Faubel, the new Head of Strategy at Two Degrees Below.

Matt Ede, Consulting Director of Two Degrees Below, said: "The most complex problems organisations face sit at the intersection of people, culture and commercial reality. That has always been our space. Shifting mindsets and actions for commercial edge. Nicole's appointment is a deliberate signal of where we are heading – bringing together the strategic rigour of Big 4 consulting with the human and creative intelligence that makes change land."

An anthropologist by training and a qualified coach, Faubel has spent her career identifying why organisations get stuck. Working directly with leaders to help them move forward with clarity, influence and intent. Her work spanned major global institutions and the public sector, including developing and delivering a leadership development programme for executive teams across half of all UK police forces.

At Two Degrees Below, Nicole will lead the strategy function, shaping how the agency approaches client engagements and ensuring consulting rigour runs through every part of the work.

Nicole Faubel said: "Transformations succeed or fail in the same place. In the gap between what people say and what they actually do. That is the gap Two Degrees Below was built around. I am energised to be stepping into a leadership role where I can shape a function from the start, alongside a team that truly understands where real transformation gets decided."

Two Degrees Below works with senior leaders at major organisations on culture change, leadership transitions, strategy resets and mergers and acquisitions. The business operates at the intersection of strategic consulting and creative execution.

About Two Degrees Below

Two Degrees Below is a people impact agency working with senior leaders at major organisations. It specialises in the moments that matter most – culture change, leadership transitions, strategy resets and mergers and acquisitions – helping organisations close the gap between strategic intent and human reality. www.twodegreesbelow.com

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