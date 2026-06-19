TOKYO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trupeer AI, the workflow knowledge layer for teams and AI agents, today announced the appointment of Raghu Subramanian as President and Chief Business Officer, as the company accelerates its next phase of global enterprise expansion. Backed by RTP Global and Salesforce Ventures and trusted by more than 50,000 teams in over 100 countries and 120 languages, Trupeer is strengthening its leadership team to scale adoption across enterprises, SaaS companies, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and technology-enabled business services companies.

Trupeer AI Appoints Former UiPath APAC President & CEO Raghu Subramanian to Lead Japan Enterprise Expansion

Japan is a strategic growth market for Trupeer, where enterprises face a growing knowledge-retention challenge as experienced employees retire and institutional expertise leaves with them. Trupeer addresses this by capturing workflows and institutional knowledge and turning them into AI-ready contexts accessible in more than 120 languages, including Japanese and English. By eliminating the bilingual bottleneck, the platform lets Japanese enterprises scale their own expertise to global teams, while giving multinational organizations instant access to existing knowledge for their Japan-based teams. Several of the world's largest software companies use Trupeer to create Japanese-language content as they deepen their presence in the country, and major Japanese pharmaceutical companies use Trupeer to enable learning and development at scale, capturing veteran expertise and standardizing how critical processes are taught across the organization.

Raghu joins from a distinguished career at the forefront of enterprise automation. As a founding member of the management team at UiPath, he was part of the core executive team that helped build the company into a $35+ billion NYSE-listed enterprise. He established UiPath's APAC operations in 2016 and later served as President & CEO for India and APAC, making Japan one of their largest markets. Bringing over 25 years of enterprise technology leadership, Raghu has built and scaled enterprise businesses across global markets, with deep expertise in automation, business process management, and enterprise AI adoption. Prior to joining UiPath, he served as CTO of EXL Service.

At Trupeer, he will lead the company's next phase of commercial expansion, with a sharp focus on Japanese enterprises, the GCCs operating in Japan, and the global parents of Japan-based delivery networks.

Shivali Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder, Trupeer AI, said, "Raghu has spent decades helping organisations adopt and scale transformative technologies and brings deep experience in building enterprises globally. Having seen first-hand the challenges enterprises face in organisational knowledge and agentic AI enablement, Raghu immediately resonated with our vision and the momentum Trupeer has built globally. His expertise will help us strengthen our commercial capabilities, deepen partnerships, and unlock the next phase of growth at Trupeer."

Raghu Subramanian, President and Chief Business Officer, Trupeer AI, said, "Enterprises have long struggled to get real value from AI, and the reason is fragmented context. As businesses operate across languages, geographies, and distributed teams, critical knowledge often becomes difficult to access, share, and act on consistently. The knowledge that makes AI useful remains trapped in people's heads and scattered across tools. In the agentic AI era, where agents are only as good as the context they run on, that gap becomes the difference between AI that works and AI that doesn't. This is the gap Trupeer was built to close. I look forward to partnering with enterprises and organisations across the globe to build the context layer that makes enterprise knowledge structured, accessible, and actionable, and AI genuinely useful."

About Trupeer

Trupeer AI is the workflow knowledge layer for enterprises that enables teams and AI agents. The company helps organizations capture critical operational knowledge that is often trapped in the minds of subject matter experts and scattered across tools, transforming it into structured, accessible, and queryable knowledge. Its platform captures enterprise workflows and turns unstructured, multimodal input into SOPs, guides, studio-quality videos, training assets into 120+ languages and continuously updated, AI-ready context that intelligent agents can leverage, making institutional knowledge accessible, actionable, and queryable. Backed by RTP Global and Salesforce Ventures, Trupeer supports more than 50,000 teams in over 100 countries, including Fortune 100 enterprises, Global Capability Centers and technology-enabled business services companies.

Further details: https://www.trupeer.ai/

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