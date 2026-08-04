Trent Harrison Launches The Diet-Proof Body: A Practical Approach to Building Sustainable Fitness Habits

ORANGE, Calif. , Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trent Harrison, the founder of Ransomed Bodies Training, is proud to announce the official release of his highly anticipated book, The Diet-Proof Body: 5 Simple Habits to Lose Fat, Keep It Off, and Escape Diet Prison for Good. This book offers a new and sustainable approach to fitness, aimed at those looking for a realistic way to incorporate wellness into their everyday lives. Built on the philosophy of Eat What You Love. Lose What You Don't, The Diet-Proof Body offers practical, achievable steps for building lasting habits that fit seamlessly into any schedule, unlike extreme fitness plans that often demand drastic changes.

Photo Courtesy: Zachary Craig

In today's world, fitness advice is often dominated by extreme diets, grueling workouts, and rigid schedules, leaving many feeling trapped in diet prison. The pressures of extreme fitness regimens often lead to burnout and frustration, which is why Harrison's approach focuses on consistency rather than perfection. His method encourages making small, manageable changes that accumulate over time, providing a long-term solution to fitness that works with life, not against it.

The Five Simple Habits of The Diet-Proof Body

Trent Harrison's approach is built around five simple habits that work together to create a balanced and sustainable fitness plan. These habits focus on mental, physical, and emotional well-being, providing a holistic view of health and fitness:

Mindset: The first habit emphasizes the importance of cultivating a resilient mindset. Rather than relying solely on willpower or perfection, Harrison advocates for developing mental flexibility. This allows individuals to stay on track even when life throws challenges their way. Consistency, not extreme effort, is the foundation of lasting change, and The Diet-Proof Body helps readers build that mental resilience.

Meals: Harrison encourages a healthy relationship with food, focusing on balance and flexibility. Staying true to the book's core message of Eat What You Love. Lose What You Don't, the Meals habit emphasizes mindful eating, where individuals make thoughtful food choices that support their fitness goals while also allowing them to enjoy their meals. This approach avoids restrictive dieting, promoting a sustainable way of eating that leads to better overall health without feeling deprived.

Muscle: The third habit focuses on building muscle and strength. While strength training is not the only focus of The Diet-Proof Body, it plays an essential role in supporting overall fitness. By incorporating muscle-building exercises, individuals improve their endurance, metabolism, and daily functional strength. Harrison emphasizes that strength training is key to feeling more energized and capable in everyday life.

Movement: Encouraging daily movement, this habit aims to integrate simple physical activities into the day. Harrison's approach focuses on small, realistic changes, such as walking more or standing instead of sitting for extended periods. These subtle changes can have a significant impact on health over time, helping individuals stay active and energized without the need for lengthy, intense workouts.

Mission: The final habit of The Diet-Proof Body is about having a deeper purpose for pursuing fitness. Harrison believes that finding a personal mission or reason for engaging in fitness is essential to staying motivated. Whether it's improving overall well-being, increasing energy, or feeling more confident, a clear mission helps individuals stay focused on their long-term goals, even during tough times.

Trent Harrison's Coaching Philosophy

Trent Harrison's passion for fitness and coaching stems from his background as a Physician Assistant in orthopedic surgery. After working in the medical field, Harrison realized his true calling was in helping people build sustainable health habits. He founded Ransomed Bodies Training with the goal of guiding individuals toward realistic and achievable fitness goals. Harrison's philosophy revolves around making small, consistent changes to help people build lifelong habits that contribute to better health and wellness.

Rather than focusing on drastic changes, Harrison believes that lasting fitness results come from gradual, manageable improvements that can be easily integrated into a person's lifestyle. His approach encourages individuals to focus on what they can do consistently, rather than aiming for unattainable perfection.

The Official Release of The Diet-Proof Body

The Diet-Proof Body: 5 Simple Habits to Lose Fat, Keep It Off, and Escape Diet Prison for Good is now officially available. Trent Harrison, the founder of Ransomed Bodies Training, has launched this highly anticipated book, offering readers a practical and sustainable approach to fitness. Harrison has already started sharing exclusive insights and practical advice on social media, helping individuals incorporate The Diet-Proof Body into their daily routines.

The book provides a comprehensive and clear roadmap for anyone looking to build sustainable fitness habits that fit seamlessly into their lives. Whether you're looking to improve your diet, stay active, or build strength, The Diet-Proof Body offers a balanced, achievable guide to lasting health. By focusing on small, consistent changes, this book helps readers escape diet prison for good and offers a refreshing alternative to the extreme and often unrealistic fitness regimens that dominate the industry. Because at the end of the day, you really can Eat What You Love and Lose What You Don't.

About Trent Harrison

Trent Harrison is the founder of Ransomed Bodies Training, a fitness coaching service that helps individuals build sustainable fitness habits. Drawing from his medical background as a Physician Assistant, Harrison's approach combines scientific understanding with practical fitness strategies to help people improve their health in a manageable and realistic way. His coaching philosophy prioritizes small, consistent changes to foster long-term success, making fitness accessible for everyone, regardless of their experience level.

For more information about the release of The Diet-Proof Body or to stay updated with new content, follow Trent Harrison on Instagram at @trizzlemanfitness.

Media Contact

Media Contact: Ransomed Bodies

Company: Ransomed Bodies Training, Inc.

Email: trent@ransomedbodiestraining.com

Phone: 949-541-4388

Website: ransomedbodiestraining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article and the upcoming book The Diet-Proof Body is for educational purposes only. It is not intended as medical, nutritional, or therapeutic advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, exercise routine, or lifestyle, especially if you have a medical condition, are pregnant, or are taking medication. Individual results will vary, and the strategies discussed are based on general principles and personal coaching experience.