TrendLife Announces Kaleida: The World's First Safe AI Built for Every Member of the Family

Designed to address the privacy, overreliance and safety concerns that are at the top of parents' worries about AI in the home

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendLife, the consumer business unit of Trend Micro, today announced the availability of TrendLife™ Kaleida™, the industry's first AI solution designed from the ground up to be safe for the whole family. With one account, every family member gets their own individual AI, combined with built-in security, privacy and parental guardrails that address the concerns that a majority of parents say current AI tools fail to meet.

The launch follows TrendLife's "AI and Family Life" research study*, which surveyed consumers across six countries on their usage and attitudes towards AI in the home. The study found that parents' top concerns were the privacy and security of their personal information (56%), family members' overreliance on AI (45%), a lack of family-specific features or guardrails in current AI models (24%) and the overall cost of AI tools (21%).

"AI is quickly becoming part of everyday family life, but no AI tool has been designed with the family in mind," said Frank Kuo, chief consumer business officer of TrendLife. "Every parent wants their family to benefit from AI, but they're worried about what it might cost them — their privacy, their kids' ability to think for themselves, or their wallet. Kaleida was built to answer all of those concerns at once. It's not one AI account for the whole family to share. It's an AI for each family member, working together, with the same protection engine that has guarded Trend customers for nearly four decades built into every interaction Kaleida makes."

Kaleida includes five core features designed to directly address the concerns identified in the research:

Family Intelligence: A single account that provides a separate AI profile for each family member, configured to each person's individual needs. Profiles operate independently but share relevant family information (calendars, needs, plans) across the household. This feature is currently available as a preview.

Security Layer: A system that blocks scam calls, filters phishing attempts, monitors the dark web for the family's data, and generates alerts when a family member is targeted by a scam. Every action Kaleida itself takes goes through the same rigorous security screening.

Privacy Shield: A filter that detects and masks personally identifiable information before it reaches an AI model. The underlying question is still processed but the identifying data is not transmitted.

Learning Buddy: An AI mode for children that supports critical thinking by encouraging further engagement beyond answering a question. Parents can get weekly insights into how their children think with AI, not what they say to it.

Smart Routing: Access to multiple AI models under a single subscription. Kaleida automatically routes each request to the model most suited to it.

TrendLife Kaleida is now available in three plans — lite, standard and plus — starting at $9.99 per month for up to four family members. For more information, visit trendlife.com/kaleida.

*The "AI and Family Life" study was conducted online in July 2026 among 6,695 consumers in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

About TrendLife

TrendLife, a global leader in consumer digital life protection, is the consumer business unit of Trend Micro providing solutions to individuals and families so they can benefit from AI while minimizing the risks. With nearly four decades of expertise and a history of pioneering research and innovation, TrendLife is trusted by millions around the world to deliver advanced solutions that address a broad range of consumer digital risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats. TrendLife is committed to empowering and protecting families in the AI era through its ground-breaking solutions and continued commitment to digital and AI literacy, providing peace of mind across the family. Learn more @ trendlife.com