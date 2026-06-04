Tradebe strengthens its presence in Ireland through acquisition of a majority stake in specialist transfer station and distillation business Soltec

MULLINGAR, Republic of Ireland, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe has acquired a majority stake in Soltec (Ireland) Ltd, located in Mullingar, this operation represents the landing of Tradebe in the Irish environmental services market.

Soltec (Ireland) Ltd was founded by the Corcoran family and specialises in transfer station operations and solvent recycling, supporting a wide range of industrial customers while operating to high Environmental, Health & Safety and Quality standards. The business employs 25 people and generates annual revenues of approximately €6 million.

This strategic investment reinforces Tradebe's commitment to expanding its environmental services capabilities and enhancing synergies across the UK and Irish markets. The acquisition will further strengthen Tradebe's ability to provide integrated waste management and resource recovery solutions to customers across the region.

The Mullingar facility has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and customer service, maintaining a customer-focused approach and welcoming customer audits as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, safety and quality. Soltec becomes part of our Environmental Services business line within Tradebe.

Commenting on the transaction, Oriol Segarra, CEO of Tradebe Environmental Services UK, said: "This acquisition represents an important strategic step for Tradebe Environmental Services UK. The company has built a highly respected operation with strong technical capabilities, an excellent safety culture and a customer-focused approach that aligns closely with our values. We see significant opportunities to create operational synergies across the UK and Ireland while continuing to support customers with high-quality environmental services."

David Corcoran, CEO of Soltec, added: "Becoming part of Tradebe marks an exciting new chapter for our business, employees and customers. I am proud of the company my father established over 30 years ago, and of having had the opportunity to work alongside him in building it to what it is today, with a continued focus on our key commitments to sustainability, safety, quality and customer service. Tradebe's expertise, scale and long-term vision make them the right partner to support the next stage of growth".

Lubomira Fikova, Corporate Business Development Manager, commented: "We are very proud to complete another milestone in our M&A journey, which sits at the heart of Tradebe's history and strategy since inception".

About Tradebe | Tradebe is a business group with more than 40 years of experience, committed to sustainability and people's well-being. Its activities are structured around four main business areas: Environmental Services, protecting the planet through the recycling and recovery of waste and by-products; Life Sciences, advancing the circular economy through the purification and production of essential ingredients; Health & Nutrition, transforming nutritional ingredients into well-being; and Port Services, focused on the safe and efficient storage of liquid bulk products.

By the end of the 2025 financial year, Tradebe had aggregate operating revenues of more than €830 million and operated more than 100 sites with over 3,000 employees across Europe and the USA.

In this transaction, Tradebe was supported by Beauchamps, LLP acting as legal counsel and GNL Russell Bedford/Cronin acting as financial and tax advisors. Soltec was advised by Pegasus Capital and Hugh Clohessy of Clohessy & Co as legal advisor, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Adriana Blasco

Global Communication Director

adriana.blasco@tradebe.com

Tel: +34 932 058 100 www.tradebe.com