Titomic USA, Inc. Celebrates One Year of Operations, Marking Significant Growth and Expansion in Advanced Manufacturing

Since establishing its U.S. operations in Huntsville, Alabama, Titomic USA, Inc. has rapidly expanded its position within the aerospace, defense, industrial, and energy sectors, bringing TKF™ cold spray technology closer to customers seeking innovative solutions for manufacturing, repair, and sustainment applications.

Over the past year, Titomic USA, Inc. has strengthened relationships with leading government agencies, defense organizations, research institutions, and commercial partners while demonstrating the transformative capabilities of TKF™ cold spray technology. Titomic has hosted senior government officials, to include the Department of War's chief acquisition and sustainment official, as well as corporate leaders from traditional primes and more recent market leaders, to share how the company can deliver solutions that reduce production lead times, extend asset life, and improve operational readiness while strengthening supply chain resilience.

"This Titomic USA first anniversary marks a momentous milestone," said Dr. Patti Dare, President, Titomic USA, Inc. "Our growth trajectory and innovations over the past year demonstrate that speed to market is not just a goal but a core Titomic capability. From establishing a U.S. manufacturing capability in an accelerated timeframe, to demonstrating the ability in select applications to reduce production timelines from months to weeks, days and hours, without sacrificing quality. We are redefining what is possible for advanced manufacturing! With our partners, we are innovating and transforming how components are produced and the amount of critical materials used. We are strengthening supply chain resilience by expanding our U.S. and allied supplier relationships. All of these efforts are aimed at providing rapidly scalable, high-quality solutions to meet demanding industry challenges, to include the U.S. Government imperative for speed. We are grateful to our customers, partners, employees, and community who have contributed to our success and welcomed Titomic as a trusted leader in TKF™ cold spray innovation."

During its inaugural year, Titomic USA, Inc. achieved several key milestones, including:

Expansion of customer and supplier relationships across defense, aerospace, energy, and industrial markets





Installation and commissioning of TKF™ 523 and TKF™ 623 Cold Spray booths, expanding production and application capabilities for customer projects and technology demonstrations





Addition of the flagship TKF™ 3250 system, substantially enhancing large-format additive manufacturing and repair capabilities within the U.S. market





Establishment of a dedicated Metrology Laboratory, providing advanced inspection, measurement, and quality assurance capabilities to support customer requirements and industry standards





Development of an in-house Machine Shop, enabling end-to-end manufacturing, machining, finishing, and component restoration services





Demonstration and deployment of advanced cold spray repair and restoration solutions for critical components





Strengthening of strategic partnerships with government, defense, research, and commercial stakeholders





Continued investment in local talent, technical expertise, and customer support capabilities

As Titomic USA, Inc. enters its second year, the company continues bringing disruptive technology to the United States and is committed to accelerating innovation, expanding customer collaborations, and advancing the adoption of sustainable, efficient manufacturing solutions throughout North America.

"Our vision is to transform how industries manufacture, repair, and sustain critical components," added Jim Simpson, CEO & Managing Director at Titomic Limited. "The momentum we have built in our first year provides a strong foundation for future growth as we continue expanding our manufacturing, repair, and sustainment capabilities while serving increasingly complex customer requirements."

This announcement has been authorized for release by Titomic's Board of Directors.

ABOUT TITOMIC LIMITED

Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) is a leading Advanced manufacturing company with global operations specializing in large integrated solutions for industrial- scale metal additive manufacturing, coating, and repairs using its patented kinetic fusion cold spray (Titomic Kinetic Fusion™) technology. Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray solutions provide OEM production and R&D services to the global Aerospace, Defense, Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas, Mining and Automotive industries. Titomic also offers global sales and support for all its Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray AM activities from its Huntsville, Alabama Global Headquarters, as well as through local presence in the Australia and Europe. Titomic delivers competitive advantages in metal additive manufacturing at every stage in the product value chain. For more information, please visit www.titomic.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on Titomic's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Titomic believes the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Titomic's control, including those risks or uncertainties inherent in the process of both developing and commercializing technology. As a result, actual results could materially differ from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Titomic will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this release except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.