Tiryaki USA Launches Emergency Relief Initiative Following Devastating Earthquakes in Venezuela

As part of its emergency response, Tiryaki USA launched a large-scale humanitarian relief operation to support communities affected by the earthquake and made a significant financial contribution to World Central Kitchen (WCK), enabling the organization to provide emergency meals to thousands of people impacted by the disaster. The company also delivered food kits designed by WCK nutrition experts, with emergency food assistance already reaching affected families.

To address the urgent need for safe shelter, Tiryaki USA has also provided emergency tents in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela and the U.S. Department of State's Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART). Through the coordination of the U.S. Embassy, the tents have been delivered to UN-managed temporary shelters, helping provide safe accommodation for families displaced by the earthquake.

Fatih Tiryakioğlu, Chairman of Tiryaki Energy, said:

"The devastation caused by these earthquakes has deeply saddened all of us. Venezuela has been part of the Tiryaki family for many years. In times of hardship, standing with the communities where we live and work is not only our responsibility—it is our commitment. We are honored to support these relief efforts alongside World Central Kitchen, the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, the U.S. Department of State's Disaster Assistance Response Team, UN humanitarian partners, local authorities and other humanitarian organizations as we work to deliver emergency food assistance, temporary shelter and practical support to families affected by this tragedy."

The emergency response remains ongoing. Working closely with humanitarian partners and local authorities, Tiryaki USA continues to support recovery efforts through emergency food assistance, temporary shelter and other humanitarian relief initiatives. The company remains committed to delivering critical assistance swiftly, effectively and with dignity to communities affected by the disaster.

Contact details

Mustafa Alkan

malkan@mpr.com.tr

+905326301992

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