ISTANBUL, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiryaki Agro and the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the next milestone in their shared ambition to explore the long-term development, modernization and future operation of the Port of Tadjourah. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at strengthening Djibouti's position as a regional trade and logistics hub while supporting agricultural trade, supply chain resilience and food security across the Horn of Africa.

Tiryaki Agro and Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority Sign MoU for the Development of Tadjourah Port

Under the MoU, Tiryaki Agro and DPFZA will work together to assess the technical, commercial and operational framework for the future development of the Port of Tadjourah. Subject to the successful completion of subsequent studies, negotiations and definitive agreements, the project envisions enhancing port infrastructure, expanding logistics and storage capacity, improving the handling of agricultural and bulk commodities, and contributing to regional economic development. The MoU also provides the basis for the parties to negotiate a long-term concession agreement for the management and operation of the port.

This agreement builds on IFC's partnership with Tiryaki Agro to position Djibouti as a vital gateway for regional trade and food security across the Horn of Africa. IFC's early-stage support – including feasibility studies, planning and stakeholder engagement – has helped build the foundations for this milestone, reflecting a shared commitment to unlocking Djibouti's potential as a strategic logistics hub and building a more resilient, sustainable future through private sector-led growth.

Süleyman Tiryakioğlu, Chief Executive Officer, Tiryaki Agro

"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks an important step forward in our long-term commitment to Djibouti and our vision of contributing to the country's role as a regional trade and logistics gateway. We sincerely appreciate the vision and support of the Government of Djibouti, the leadership and collaboration of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, and the valuable partnership of IFC, whose advisory support has helped shape this opportunity from its earliest stages. We look forward to continuing our work together as we advance through the next phases of the project and explore its potential to strengthen regional trade, food security and sustainable economic development."

The initiative reflects Djibouti's long-term vision of strengthening its position as a strategic logistics gateway connecting Africa, the Middle East and global markets. Through the continued collaboration of the Government of Djibouti, the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, IFC and Tiryaki Agro, the project aims to create the conditions for future investment in the Port of Tadjourah, supporting more efficient agricultural trade, enhanced supply chain resilience and sustainable private sector-led growth across the Horn of Africa.

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