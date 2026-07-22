TIM Brasil partners with HCLTech to transform customer experience with South America's first cross-platform eSIM transfer capability

RIO DE JANEIRO and NOIDA, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH) a leading global technology company, has been selected by TIM Brasil, the 5G leader in the country, to enable South America's first cross-platform eSIM transfer capability. The digital innovation will enhance mobile telephony experience for millions of users across Brazil by giving them greater flexibility in how they use and switch devices and accelerating the adoption of next-generation mobile services across the region.

Leveraging HCLTech's Device Entitlement Gateway (DEG), TIM Brasil customers can transfer their eSIM profiles securely and seamlessly across devices and operating systems — whether switching from one smartphone brand to another or upgrading to a new device. This means no more visits to a store, no physical SIM cards to swap and no complex migration processes. Device upgrades and SIM transfers become as simple as a few taps on the screen, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability.

"As connectivity becomes increasingly software-driven, operators need platforms that simplify service delivery while unlocking new customer experiences," said Anil Ganjoo, Executive Sponsor of Brazil and Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at HCLTech. "Our collaboration with TIM Brasil brings together HCLTech's engineering-led, AI-intrinsic platforms to enable seamless, interoperable eSIM experiences and help transform the telecom operator towards a more agile, AI-driven and device-agnostic future."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas - meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe - elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC - james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa- nitin-shukla@hcltech.com