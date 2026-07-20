The World Cup's winning lineup: pizza with fried bites to share, beer and wine in the fridge, and the busiest minute in delivery history

Deliverect, the AI-driven restaurant technology company that has powered more than 1.5 billion orders to date, recorded the busiest minute in its history just before kickoff in the Argentina vs Spain final

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Cup has crowned Spain as the new rulers of world football. It has also confirmed food delivery as a cultural ritual of our time. Analysis of millions of delivery orders throughout the tournament, carried out by Deliverect, the global technology company behind nearly all of the world's biggest fast food chains, reveals a phenomenon of historic proportions: matches that lifted orders by up to 25% in some of the world's biggest delivery markets during the US-hosted World Cup, baskets that grew round after round, and one undisputed winner at the table, pizza.

The night every record fell

The story of Sunday night reads like a match report in itself. At 20:28, with the lineups confirmed and millions of fans heading for the sofa, a platform that has processed more than 1.5 billion orders over its history registered the busiest minute it has ever seen: for those sixty seconds, orders flowed in at more than three times the platform's average pace for 2026, a 209% surge above a normal minute of the year. No rainy Friday night and no New Year's Eve had ever come close.

The record minute was not the only landmark. The final also produced the biggest baskets of the entire tournament: in the host market of the winning side, the average order during the match was 17% larger than on a normal Sunday. Fans did not order more often; they ordered bigger, because each order fed a gathering rather than a person. The final was not improvised. It was planned, friends were summoned, and the table was full before the anthems.

Pizza and bites to share, the kings of the World Cup

A month of match nights did not just lift orders; it reshaped them, and two patterns deepened round after round.

The first: the baskets kept growing. In the group stage, England's matches nudged the average order up by low single digits. By the semifinals, in-match baskets were running 7% larger in the UK and 16% larger in Spain. By the final, they peaked at 17%: over five weeks, the World Cup turned the individual dinner order into a group order, and it never went back.

The second: the stock-up ritual took hold. Across every market and every round, the hour before kickoff became the busiest of the night: up 17% at England's opening match, 53% before Spain's semifinal and 30% before the final, the exact window of the record minute. At England's semifinal alone, that pre-kickoff hour brought in almost 8,000 extra orders, a 35% jump on a normal evening. And what went into those orders tells its own story: combinations of beer and wine nearly doubled, beer with snacks grew 94%, and the tournament's signature pairing, pizza with fried bites to share, rose 95% to more than 1,200 orders in a single match night. Fans stocked the fridge like managers naming a squad, and restaurants felt it in the till: England's three matches alone generated nearly £1 million in extra takeaway revenue.

Underneath those patterns sits a deeper change in the relationship between football and food. On match nights, the ordinary dinner disappears, replaced by a format that is shared, informal and eaten without cutlery.

Beer deliveries rose between 59% and 80% on England's football nights, cider grew 43%, and Spain turned every match into a tapas table: dips and sauces jumped 88% during the semifinal and another 49% on final night, alongside pantry items up 32%, while single serve formats such as soft drinks and burgers went backwards.

The mirror image is just as telling. As finger food surged, knife and fork dining collapsed on match nights: pasta fell by as much as 17%, sushi dropped 36% in France, hot sandwiches slid 18% in the UK, and even the burger, the perennial king of delivery, retreated on England's football nights. A match does not add a meal to the day. It replaces the way an entire country eats dinner.

The lift, meanwhile, reached almost everyone. On England's Ghana match day, every one of the UK's ten biggest delivery chains recorded more orders than normal, and on Spain's semifinal day not a single major food category declined: football raised everything on the menu at once.

The tournament's winner at the table

If the tournament had a winner at the table, it was pizza, and its victory came with its own escalation curve. In the UK, pizza orders during England's matches climbed from 63% above normal at the opening game against Croatia, to 68% against Ghana, to 79% at the semifinal, while France matched the pattern at 74% during its own semifinal, with specialty varieties more than doubling on the biggest nights. In real terms, Britain alone ordered close to 34,000 extra pizzas across England's three match nights, 13,000 of them during the semifinal itself, roughly 55 extra pizzas every minute of the match window. No other dish came close to matching that consistency across markets and rounds.

There is also proof that pizza's reign is structural rather than a quirk of the calendar: the contrast with ice cream. On the warm June evening of England vs Ghana, ice cream soared 43%; on the July semifinal night, it fell 17%. The match night treat follows the thermometer. Pizza does not. It is the one constant of every football night, in every country.

"For ninety minutes the world stopped, but restaurants did not. What we saw during this World Cup goes beyond a record: ordering food has become part of how the world gathers to watch football, as much a part of the ritual as the shirt or the anthem," said Zhong Xu, CEO of Deliverect.

Methodology

The analysis compares each match day with the average of the four most recent same weekdays in each market, in local time. The match window runs from one hour before kickoff to three hours after. All figures are anonymous aggregates across many restaurants and were independently verified against order level data; no individual client is identified.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 80,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. It is the only digital ordering platform to have earned DoorDash's Excellent integration rating. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1.5+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

Press contact

Oier Fano Dadebat, Content Marketing Manager, PR & Communications, oier.fano@deliverect.com