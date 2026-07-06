The UK's Fastest-Growing Fertility Clinic Begins International Expansion, Bringing the World's Most Digitally Advanced AI-Powered Fertility Model to Brazil

Avenues expands internationally through a strategic partnership with Brazil's leading fertility experts.

LONDON and SÃO PAULO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenues, the UK's fastest-growing fertility clinic, today announced the launch of Avenues Brazil in São Paulo, marking the company's first international expansion and the next step in its mission to make world-class fertility care more accessible through artificial intelligence, digital innovation and compassionate care.

Only two years after opening its flagship clinic in London, Avenues has become the UK's fastest-scaling fertility provider and is preparing to open its second UK clinic in Cambridge in autumn. Now, through a strategic partnership with four of Brazil's most respected leaders in reproductive medicine, the company is bringing its pioneering model of care to Latin America.

Built to Scale Compassion Without Compromising Quality

When Dr Cristina Hickman founded Avenues in January 2024, the ambition was never simply to build another IVF clinic. It was to create a new blueprint for fertility care, one that combines world-leading embryology, artificial intelligence, robotics, complete digitalisation and compassionate care into a model that can be replicated globally without compromising quality.

Purpose-built from the ground up, every Avenues clinic operates on a fully digital platform that captures more clinical and operational data than any IVF clinic worldwide. Artificial intelligence supports clinicians by reducing administrative burden, optimising laboratory and clinical workflows, personalising patient care and continuously improving decision making. The result is a more efficient clinic, a better patient experience and greater access to high-quality fertility treatment.

Its modular clinic design enables rapid expansion while maintaining identical clinical standards across every location, allowing Avenues to scale without compromising the quality of care that defines the brand. That vision has translated into unprecedented growth.

Since opening in 2024, Avenues has experienced unprecedented growth, now performing approximately 170 egg collections every month, more than 2,000 annually, making it one of the UK's largest private fertility clinics by treatment volume. The clinic has reached a scale achieved by only a handful of established fertility centres, most of which have taken decades to reach this level, while Avenues has delivered year-on-year growth of more than 227%..

Benchmarking against HFEA-registered clinic data suggests that no UK private fertility clinic has documented a comparable growth rate.

"Our ambition was never to build one exceptional clinic," said Dr Cristina Hickman, Founder of Avenues, the 13th IVF clinic she built. "It was to build a model capable of bringing exceptional fertility care to millions more people. Technology should never replace compassion, it should amplify it. By removing inefficiencies, giving clinicians better information and creating a truly connected patient journey, we can deliver better care, better outcomes and make fertility treatment more accessible. Brazil is the first step in building a global network of AI-enabled fertility centres."

A Partnership Built on Shared Excellence

Brazil is recognised internationally for excellence in reproductive medicine, with a long history of scientific innovation and clinical leadership.

Avenues Brazil brings together four highly respected leaders whose expertise spans clinical care, embryology, laboratory science, healthcare innovation and operational excellence.

Dr Edson Lo Turco | internationally recognised reproductive scientist and embryologist with more than 25 years of experience leading innovation, research and laboratory excellence in assisted reproduction.

| internationally recognised reproductive scientist and embryologist with more than 25 years of experience leading innovation, research and laboratory excellence in assisted reproduction. Bernardo Lamounier de Moura | healthcare entrepreneur, clinical embryologist and fertility executive specialising in laboratory operations, governance and scaling high-performing reproductive medicine organisations.

| healthcare entrepreneur, clinical embryologist and fertility executive specialising in laboratory operations, governance and scaling high-performing reproductive medicine organisations. Dr Luis Balducci | leading reproductive physician specialising in assisted reproduction, fertility preservation and complex fertility care.

leading reproductive physician specialising in assisted reproduction, fertility preservation and complex fertility care. Fernando Prado Ferreira | CEO with more than 13 years of leadership experience driving innovation, digital transformation and strategic growth in reproductive healthcare.

Together, they will combine Brazilian clinical excellence with Avenues' AI-native operating platform to create one of Latin America's most technologically advanced fertility centres.

"Brazil has some of the world's finest reproductive specialists," said Fernando Prado Ferreira. "Avenues has developed one of the world's most advanced fertility platforms. Bringing those strengths together gives us an extraordinary opportunity, not simply to open another clinic, but to redefine what patients should expect from fertility care. Together, we will build care where technology enhances every decision at every interaction and every patient journey."

Dr Hickman added:

"Nearly fifty years ago, IVF transformed medicine forever. We believe artificial intelligence will transform how that medicine is delivered over the next fifty. This is not about replacing people with technology. It is about giving exceptional clinicians the tools they need to spend more time caring for patients while intelligent systems continuously improve every part of the patient journey. Our goal is simple: to make outstanding fertility care more accessible and more personal for families around the world."

About Avenues

Founded in London in 2024 by Dr Cristina Hickman, Avenues is redefining fertility care through artificial intelligence, complete digital transformation and world-leading reproductive science.

The HFEA-licensed clinic has become the UK's fastest-growing fertility clinic by treatment volume and the first to integrate AI throughout the entire patient journey. Its unique combination of intelligent technology, compassionate care, modular clinic design and advanced embryology is creating a scalable model for the future of fertility treatment.

Following the success of its flagship London clinic, Avenues is expanding across the United Kingdom and internationally, with its second UK clinic opening in Cambridge in autumn 2026, while Avenues Brazil marks Avenues' first international partnership.