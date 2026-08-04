The Story Behind the Viral Collagen Mask: How Biodance Is Shaping the Future of Hydrogel Skincare

From one founder's recovery journey to a global skincare brand redefining hydrogel technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Not every skincare brand begins in a laboratory. Some begin with a personal experience.

For Biodance, everything started after founder Mihwa Kim's recovery from a serious accident in 2013. During her recovery, she discovered how medical-grade hydrogel creates the optimal environment for skin to restore itself naturally. That experience inspired a simple question: Why couldn't this technology be reimagined for everyday skincare?

Speed Speed

That question became the foundation of Biodance's philosophy: helping skin restore its natural balance through hydrogel technology while creating skincare that supports long-term skin health rather than temporary results.

Today, Biodance has become one of the fastest-growing K-beauty skincare brands worldwide, with more than 300 million masks sold, over 1 billion video views, and a presence in 90+ countries. The brand's bestselling Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask has earned a loyal global following and established Biodance as a leader in hydrogel skincare.

From One Viral Mask to a Complete Skincare Routine

Building on the global success of its #1 Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Biodance is expanding its hydrogel philosophy into a complete skincare routine.

In early August 2026, the brand introduced its new Hydrogel Eye Patches and Jelly Serum Mist at Sephora across 17 European countries, available in both the Collagen and Caviar PDRN collections. The Invisible Collagen Peptide Sun Fluid is already available through Amazon across key European markets, further strengthening Biodance's growing skincare portfolio.

These launches expand Biodance's Hydrogel Universe beyond masks, offering targeted eye care, daily hydration, and lightweight UV protection through the brand's signature hydrogel-inspired technology.

As Biodance continues to grow through Sephora, Douglas, Amazon, and leading European retail partners, the brand aims to introduce European consumers not only to innovative products, but also to a skincare philosophy rooted in recovery, balance, and long-term skin health.

About Biodance

Founded in South Korea, Biodance is a skincare brand inspired by founder Mihwa Kim's belief that healthy skin begins with recovery. Renowned for its pioneering hydrogel technology and globally viral Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, the brand continues expanding its innovative skincare portfolio while bringing its Hydrogel Universe to consumers around the world.