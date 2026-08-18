The New Gen Z Loyalty Economy: Ten Shifts That Are Rewriting the Rules of Brand Loyalty

New research from Radius Insights and ONE Strategy Studio identifies ten shifts reshaping brand loyalty and a framework for winning the 're-decision economy'

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Insights and ONE Strategy Studio today announced the release of The New Gen Z Loyalty Economy, a new thought leadership report challenging one of marketing's most common assumptions: Gen Z isn't inherently less loyal than previous generations. Instead, the report argues that what many brands interpret as 'brand promiscuity' is a rational response to a marketplace transformed by AI, endless choice, instant comparison and lower switching costs.

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The findings hold across industries and categories — with examples spanning beauty, automotive and financial services — showing that loyalty is no longer something brands win once and maintain. Today's consumers re-evaluate brands with every purchase, creating a new 're-decision economy.' The report identifies ten shifts reshaping loyalty and introduces six strategic opportunity platforms organized around three principles: choice, control and connection.

"The biggest opportunity for brands is recognizing that Gen Z is changing the rules for everyone," said Rob Wengel, CEO of Radius Insights. "As endless choice and AI transform how people discover, compare and buy, loyalty becomes something brands must continually earn. The organizations that adapt now will build stronger brands for the next decade."

"Brands can no longer assume loyalty - they have to earn it with every interaction," said Amy Spera, VP, Senior Strategy Director at ONE Strategy Studio. "Consumers are making fresh decisions every day, and the brands that win will deliver proof, relevance and value every step of the way."

The report was developed using Radius and ONE Strategy Studio's AI-first approach, combining large-scale analysis of consumer, cultural, brand and expert signals with senior strategist interpretation to quickly identify actionable growth opportunities.

The New Gen Z Loyalty Economy is available now at insights.radiusinsights.com/the-new-gen-z-loyalty-economy-landing-page

About Radius Insights

Radius Insights, a portfolio company of Star Mountain Capital, is a global, AI-accelerated insights, brand strategy and innovation consultancy helping the world's leading brands uncover growth opportunities, make faster, smarter decisions, and drive measurable business impact. We combine custom research, advanced AI, analytics and senior strategic expertise to deliver a boutique-at-scale experience—bringing together the speed of AI with the judgment of experienced researchers, strategists and innovators. Through the acquisitions of Strive Insight, 7th Sense, Illuminas North America, and ONE Strategy Studio, Radius has expanded its capabilities across consumer, CPG, retail, technology, automotive, financial services, healthcare and B2B. Learn more at www.radiusinsights.com.

About ONE Strategy Studio

ONE Strategy Studio, a Radius company, is the world's leading AI-first strategic insights agency built for Speed to Impact. We help organizations move from brief to breakthrough in hours—solving complex growth challenges and uncovering bigger opportunities in days, not months. Combining a best-in-class AI Studio with senior strategists averaging 15+ years of experience, we transform consumer, cultural and category intelligence into activation-ready strategies, innovation platforms and ideas that accelerate growth. Learn more at www.onestrategystudio.com.