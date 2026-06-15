The Launch of MyIQ Marks a Transition to Continuous Self-Evaluation

The new platform empowers users by providing the tools to consistently re-evaluate themselves in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

CLAYMONT, Del., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of MyIQ signals a transition to continuous self-evaluation at both the micro and macro levels. The digital self-knowledge platform was designed to help individuals better understand themselves at a deeper level.

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The inspiration to create the platform came from the founders witnessing a growing disconnect between what consumers were searching for and what they were actually being provided. While people had a great deal of curiosity about self-improvement, the quality of tools available online was very low. MyIQ was founded to bridge this divide and equip these users with a more viable, useful online platform.

The Lackluster Other Platforms

Before the launch of MyIQ by Envest Research Inc., most platforms either offered overly simplistic quiz-style content or academic frameworks that could prove inaccessible to everyday users. MyIQ sought to find a middle ground, making self-knowledge structured, engaging, and understandable for all.

However, one of the biggest challenges of founding MyIQ was building trust within this space in the first place. Online testing is often viewed skeptically, leading many users to be reluctant to believe in the platform's potential from the get-go. Beyond this, the platform also unexpectedly found itself competing with viral-first apps that purported to be educational but prioritized entertainment over depth.

MyIQ ultimately overcame these struggles by focusing on product integrity, structured design, and long-form engagement. Rather than chasing virality as so many of their competitors did, the platform instead sought to foreground measurable value, leading to sustained user retention and organic global growth.

The MyIQ Difference

The MyIQ difference is that the platform refuses to treat self-knowledge as a single metric. The platform operates with the belief that meaningful self-understanding emerges from the intersection of cognitive ability, emotional patterns, and relational behavior. This integrated approach is not just a product feature; it shapes the platform's perspective. Rather than framing self-assessment as a static score or label, MyIQ is built around self-knowledge as a system; something that can be measured, compared, and developed over time.

Use Cases

Many users initially approach MyIQ with the intention of utilizing it for a very deliberate, singular purpose: checking their IQ. However, time and again, the team has witnessed users become engrossed in the educational opportunities the platform offers and expand into broader self-exploration.

This shift, from seeking a fixed result to engaging in an ongoing process, is indicative of how MyIQ operates on a foundational level. These tales underscore that self-assessment is no longer treated as a one-time outcome but as an iterative, reflective process of real-life change.

Moving Forward

In the next few years, MyIQ aims to establish itself as a leading platform in the self-knowledge space, moving beyond individual assessments to become a standard tool for understanding how people think, behave, and relate to others.

Furthermore, the long-term vision is to help reposition self-awareness as a structured, measurable construct, making it part of everyday decision-making across personal development, education, and relationships.

As MyIQ continues to grow, the focus will remain on deepening the integration of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral data. Through these methods, the team strives to allow users to track patterns over time rather than rely on static results. In these ways, MyIQ hopes to transform self-assessment from a one-time experience into an ongoing, data-informed process.

About MyIQ

MyIQ is a digital self-knowledge platform designed to help individuals better understand how they think, feel, and behave through structured cognitive, personality, and relational assessments. The platform was developed to address a market gap: traditional IQ tests and personality quizzes either lacked depth or failed to translate insights into meaningful, real-world understanding. MyIQ combines multiple layers of self-assessment with guided learning tools, brain games, and expert-led content to create a continuous self-reflection ecosystem.

Contact

Sophie de Villiers

PR Manager

MyIQ

pr@myiq.com

Claymont, DE 19703, USA