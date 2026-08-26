The International 2026 Concludes in Shanghai, Celebrating Esports, Culture and Global Connection

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International 2026 (TI2026), the 15th edition of Dota 2's premier global esports tournament, concluded on August 23 at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, with Team Spirit defeating Team Vision 3–2 in a thrilling best-of-five Grand Final to lift the Aegis of Champions. The victory marked Team Spirit's third TI title, making it the first team in TI history to claim the Aegis three times and setting a new record for team championships at the tournament.

Organized by the US-based game developer and publisher Valve Corporation, the tournament brought together 16 elite teams from around the world in Shanghai for more than ten days of intense competition. Perfect World Co., Ltd., the exclusive operator of Dota 2 in the Chinese mainland, supported the organization and delivery of the tournament in China.

The tournament showcased the depth of Dota 2 esports, where strategic planning, teamwork, resource management and split-second decisions can determine the outcome of a game. Beyond the competition itself, TI2026 also brought together esports, culture, art and city life, creating a distinctive summer experience in Shanghai.

A major highlight was the integration of traditional Chinese culture into the event's visual and artistic expression. The tournament's visual identity drew inspiration from traditional embroidery, using golden threads, Eastern motifs and textile textures to connect Dota 2's history with Shanghai's new chapter. A Suzhou embroidery version of the Aegis of Champions, created over four months by embroidery artist Tang Xiaohong and her team, further embodied this fusion of traditional craftsmanship and esports culture.

"Esports serves as a natural bridge for cultural exchange and global communication," said Perfect World CEO Sam Gu alongside the tournament. "By creating a visual dialogue between digital competition and traditional craftsmanship, we seek to give international esports events a strong and recognizable connection to Chinese culture," he added.

The event's impact also extended beyond the arena. Themed installations, fan activities and second viewing venues appeared across Shanghai, connecting landmarks, shopping districts, cultural spaces and public transportation hubs. According to the organizers, ticketed spectators from 73 countries and regions had attended the event by June 25.

TI 2026 marked Shanghai's second time hosting The International, following its first edition in 2019, making the city the only location outside Seattle to host the tournament more than once. The event further demonstrated Shanghai's growing capabilities in international esports and its ambition to build itself into a global esports hub.

After more than a decade of dedicated investment and development, esports has become one of Perfect World's enduring core businesses. "We hope to build esports into a global brand, encompassing international tournaments as well as immersive experiences, and make our esports business one of the platforms and vehicles through which the company expands its international presence," said Gu.