The House of Harry Winston Presents "Rare Jewels of the World"

A New High Jewelry and Timepiece Exhibition in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Harry Winston, the legendary jewelry and timepiece brand renowned as the "King of Diamonds," presents its magnificent "Rare Jewels of the World" High Jewelry and Timepiece Exhibition in Shanghai, China. Open to the public from September 7 to 13, the new exhibition will present the House's legendary stones, one-of-a-kind high jewels, archival treasures, and timepieces.

Harry Winston brand exhibition

From famed diamonds and gemstones to masterpieces of design, more than 165 iconic high jewelry and timepiece creations will be on display together for the first time, reflecting Mr. Harry Winston's profound imprint on the industry, his pioneering design vision, and the House's continued commitment to only the most exceptional.

Guests at the exhibition will journey through 10 perfectly curated galleries, starting with Mr. Harry Winston's early days and ending with the magnificent jewels of today, with each offering an immersive opportunity to discover a defining chapter in the House's near century long legacy.

Never seen before images and video clips illuminate the life of Mr. Harry Winston, as guests walk through the Heritage Tunnel; the Vintage Gallery presents landmark creations from the House's archives; a special section dedicated to Harry Winston's history in China, reveals the longstanding connection and shared meaningful milestones, as 2026 marks thirty years since the House hosted its first exhibition at the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City in Beijing. Additional galleries examine the House's distinctive design language, including the evolution of the Winston Cluster, its renowned craftsmanship, and diamond jewels for life's most meaningful moments. Harry Winston's enduring affinity for New York comes to life with an interactive stroll through Central Park, leading to two spectacular high jewelry galleries, home to an extraordinary selection of one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

At the heart of the exhibition is the Winston Pink Legacy Diamond, a stone so closely tied to Harry Winston that its carat weight at 18.96 carats mirrors the year Mr. Harry Winston was born. The Winston Pink Legacy's incredible size and rare fancy vivid pink color grading make it one of the most sensational diamonds in the world, and the House is proud to bring this extraordinary piece to Shanghai for the first time. Another incredible gemstone highlight is the Rockefeller-Winston Emerald. The impressive gemstone was originally named after its owner, the famed Rockefeller family, but in the hands of Harry Winston artisans, the 18.03 carat emerald now rests in an impressive Winston-style ring, with beautiful diamond accents.

Representing the pinnacle of rarity, beauty, and unparalleled craftsmanship, the exhibition reflects the discerning eye and uncompromising standards that have shaped the House of Harry Winston for more than 90 years.

Harry Winston's "Rare Jewels of the World" exhibition will be open for public viewing from September 7-13 at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre. To make a reservation, visit Harry Winston's dedicated mini program on WeChat or follow the links below.