The Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit Returns as the Industry's Most Influential Closed-Door Deal-Making Event

Where the Industry's Biggest Deals Get Done

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit returns as the most powerful and influential closed-door gathering in the global medical tourism and insurance ecosystem. With a 15+ year legacy, this flagship event convenes more than 200 of the industry's top decision-makers, including CEOs and senior executives from leading hospitals, insurance companies, employer groups, travel insurers, and medical tourism facilitators from every major region of the world.

This is not a traditional conference or trade show. The Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit is a high-impact business forum designed exclusively for leaders who shape patient flows, insurance coverage policies, employer healthcare strategies, and international healthcare partnerships. Year after year, it serves as the central meeting point where major cross-border healthcare deals are initiated, negotiated, and finalized, helping set the direction of the industry for the year ahead.

A Proven Summit for Global Deal-Making

Over the past 15 years, the Summit has built a reputation based on results. Attendees have included senior leadership from organizations such as UnitedHealthcare Global and Cigna, as well as hospital CEOs representing the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Its continued growth and influence underscore its standing as the most important annual meeting for the medical tourism and international insurance community.

Designed for Senior Leaders

The Summit is built exclusively for senior decision-makers across healthcare delivery, insurance, employer-sponsored benefits, and medical travel.

200+ Senior Leaders convene in a focused environment designed for leadership-level collaboration.





1,000+ One-to-One Meetings are pre-arranged and structured to drive direct, outcome-based discussions that lead to measurable partnerships.





Curated Attendance ensures meaningful engagement with the right stakeholders while eliminating overcrowded, low-value interactions.





Exclusive Access provides direct connection to leaders controlling patient flows, insurance networks, employer healthcare purchasing decisions, and global partnerships.

Event venue: Amrit Ocean Resort

Hosted at the stunning beachfront Amrit Ocean Resort in Palm Beach County's Singer Island, the Summit offers a setting that reflects the future of healthcare—where luxury, science, and wellness converge. As part of this environment, Amrit Ocean Resort is introducing "Life Unlocked: Precision Recovery for Cardiothoracic Surgeons," a medically informed three-day immersion designed to address the cognitive, emotional, and physiological demands of high-performance surgical professionals. Developed by Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Srini Pillay in collaboration with nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo, the program integrates neuroscience, anti-inflammatory nutrition, autonomic nervous system regulation, and advanced recovery therapies to optimize physician resilience, performance, and longevity.

As part of this introduction, members of the Medical Tourism Association are among the first to be invited to experience the program, with priority access to upcoming sessions. Rooted in evidence-based methodologies, the experience delivers measurable outcomes and equips participants with a structured, real-world protocol to sustain peak performance beyond the program. Members interested in learning more or securing early participation are encouraged to inquire directly for upcoming availability by clicking here.

A Closed-Door Environment That Drives Results

What distinguishes the Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit is its closed-door, high-trust setting. This is where leaders speak candidly, explore strategic alignments, and move beyond surface-level dialogue to address how healthcare is delivered, financed, and accessed across borders.

From insurers evaluating international provider networks, to hospitals expanding global patient programs, to employers rethinking cross-border healthcare solutions, the Summit creates an environment where decisions are made, not just discussed.

"The Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit is where the future of cross-border healthcare is shaped," said Jonathan Edelheit, CEO of the Medical Tourism Association. "For more than 15 years, this Summit has brought together the leaders who control patient flows, insurance coverage, and employer healthcare strategies. The deals that define the year ahead start in this room. If you are serious about global healthcare partnerships, this is where you need to be."

Limited Attendance. Maximum Impact.

Attendance is strictly limited to preserve the Summit's exclusivity and effectiveness. This intentional scarcity ensures that every participant has direct access to high-level stakeholders aligned with their strategic goals.

For industry leaders, missing the Summit means missing the opportunity to participate in the conversations and partnerships that will shape the coming year. The deals will move forward whether you are in the room or not.

Registration Now Open

Registration for the Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit is now open, with limited availability. Register by clicking here.

New Gold and Platinum Better by MTA members receive a complimentary registration pass, subject to availability.

For more than 15 years, the Global Medical Tourism & Insurance Summit has served as the industry's most trusted platform for collaboration, strategic growth, and deal-making. As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, this Summit remains the one place where leaders come together to define what comes next.

For those committed to shaping the future of medical tourism and international insurance, this is not an event to observe. It is an event to attend.