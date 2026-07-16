THE COSMETIC 360 TRADE SHOW UNVEILS THIS YEAR'S THEME: 'REGENERATIONS'

PARIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMETIC 360, the international trade show for innovation in the fragrance & cosmetics industry, will take place on October 14 and 15, 2026, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, once again bringing together the sector's leading innovators.

COSMETIC 360, the leading global event for innovation in the cosmetics industry, will take place in Paris on October 14 and 15, 2026

Organized by COSMETIC VALLEY, the world's leading fragrance & cosmetics network and coordinator of the French industry for over 30 years, this year's trade show will welcome 260 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including Germany, Belgium, China, South Korea, Spain, United States, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Turkey.

They will present their innovations to more than 5,800 decision-makers from 70 countries.

For this 12th edition, COSMETIC 360 will be at the forefront of the regenerative theme

From raw materials to product design, from resource optimization to the latest scientific advances, COSMETIC 360 will highlight the regenerative solutions that are reshaping the fragrance & cosmetics value chain and guiding the way for a new generation of innovations.

"With Regenerations, COSMETIC 360 celebrates innovation that goes beyond preservation: it restores, renews, and creates a lasting positive impact. Regeneration opens a new chapter in cosmetic innovation: the one of beauty that gives back more than it takes away," says Franckie Béchereau, Director of COSMETIC 360.

The theme REGENERATIONS will feature a conferences programme led by international experts, an innovation route highlighting the exhibitors related to the theme, and a "Special Jury's Favorite Award" recognizing the best innovation on the trade show.

WHAT'S NEW DURING THE 2026 EDITION:

THE NUTRICOSMETICS ZONE will open up opportunities for innovation, differentiation, and value creation for players in the cosmetics industry.

CAPSULE D'ANTICIPATION - BIOTECHS 2045 BY GREENTECH, a pioneer and expert in biotechnology, will transport for the 2nd opus visitors into the future to reveal the role of biotechnology in cosmetics.

THE INNOVATIVE TABLE par IBG x Centdegrés will bring together all the key experts to accelerate and enrich the development of strategic projects through a collaborative approach that enables decision-making and the creation of truly distinctive innovations.

BEAUTY TECH CHARTRES GARDEN, a hub for networking, discussions, and pitches for the next generation, featuring 36 companies at the heart of the Startup Village.

C-BEAUTY, where BOTANEE (a Chinese brand) will present the results of its research and its socially responsible business model.

COSMETIC 360 will also host:

Five Majors: ESTÉE LAUDER, L'ORÉAL, LVMH Recherche, TECHNATURE, and PROYA

A space dedicated to research, bringing together academic scientific institutions

A Factory zone featuring industrial demonstrations.

The trade show is part of the COSMETIC 360 Week, which will take place from October 12 to 17, 2026, in France. The event will provide a high-quality B2B program combining national and international networking, industrial and cultural visits, all linked to research, innovation, and distribution, not to mention the prestigious gala evening at La Maison de l'Amérique Latine.

For more information: www.cosmetic-week.com

To learn more about COSMETIC VALLEY, the organizer of the trade show: https://www.cosmetic-valley.com

To learn more about COSMETIC 360: https://www.cosmetic-360.com/en

Press office: presse@cosmetic-360.com