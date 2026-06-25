THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS NEW HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY

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The Adecco Group

25 Jun, 2026, 17:30 GMT

ZURICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the global leading talent and technology services company, today announced the appointment of Diego Chantrain as the Group's new Head of Investor Relations and Portfolio Strategy.

Diego has a strong track record in both capital markets and corporate strategy. Since joining the Adecco Group in October 2022, he has been leading corporate development and mergers & acquisitions (M&A). Previously, he led investor relations for Firmenich, where he also held roles in strategic development and M&A. He holds a master's degree in management engineering from the University of Liège and a doctorate from the Turku School of Economics.

Diego reports to Valentina Ficaio, Group Chief Financial Officer, based in Zürich, Switzerland. He succeeds Benita Barretto, who held the role since 2021 and is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Valentina Ficaio, Group CFO, said: "I am very much looking forward to the collaboration with Diego. He brings valuable investor relations experience and has been instrumental in driving our acquisition and divestiture pipeline with clarity to leverage new market opportunities and manage our portfolio.

"I would like to thank Benita for her valuable contributions to our investor relations function in the last years and wish her every success in her future endeavors."

About The Adecco Group 
The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0) 79 876 09 21

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