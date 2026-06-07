The Adam Foundation Commits $750,000 to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, Helping Drive the Initiative Past the $50 Million Mark

Announcement made at Global Citizen Live: Rio de Janeiro ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final

LONDON, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adam Foundation, a UK-registered charity dedicated to strengthening national unity through social cohesion, civic engagement, and leadership development, today announced a fundraising commitment of $750,000 to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The contribution has helped the Fund surpass $50 million in total funds raised, marking a significant milestone in its ambition to reach $100 million and transform educational access for young people around the world.

The announcement was made at Global Citizen Live: Rio de Janeiro on 6 June 2026, one of the world's most prominent civic engagement events, held ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final. The Adam Foundation's commitment was announced ahead of headline performances by Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, and will be amplified across Global Citizen's platforms in the weeks leading up to the World Cup Final in July.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, established through the partnership of FIFA and Global Citizen, aims to raise $100 million to build and upgrade schools, train educators, provide scholarships, and extend digital learning opportunities to communities that have too often been left behind. The Adam Foundation's contribution brings the Fund to the halfway point of that goal, unlocking a significant new chapter in its global campaign.

For the Adam Foundation, this commitment is as much about Britain as it is about the world. Through the Avicenna Foundation, which develops the next generation of British leaders, and the Community Exchange Hub, which connects and strengthens communities at a local level, the Foundation has spent years building the relationships, reach, and infrastructure needed to create real change within British communities. This partnership with Global Citizen and FIFA now opens a new channel for that work, one that the Foundation hopes will attract further investment into the UK, directing global resources and attention towards young people here who deserve the same opportunities as their peers anywhere else in the world.

The Adam Foundation is committed to ensuring that Britain is not simply a contributor to this global mission but a direct beneficiary of it. The Foundation sees this announcement as the beginning of a longer conversation about how international partnerships of this scale can be structured to deliver meaningful, lasting impact at home as well as abroad.

Safwan Adam, Chair of the Adam Foundation, said:

"This is a truly significant moment, not only for me personally, but for everything the Adam Foundation was established to achieve.

At 16, I travelled to Brazil to teach English to children living in favelas, many of whom spent their days working on or around landfill sites. It was an experience that profoundly shaped my understanding of inequality, opportunity, and the transformative power of education.

Those young people taught me as much as I could ever have taught them. Their resilience, ambition, and determination left a lasting impression on me and helped shape the values that would later underpin our Foundation's work.

Twenty-two years later, having our Foundation's commitment to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund announced in Brazil feels deeply meaningful. The country that played such an important role in shaping my understanding of service and social impact is now the place from which this next chapter begins.

I have always believed that investing in young people is one of the most important things any institution can do. It is why we founded the Avicenna Foundation, and it is why we are proud to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

My hope is that this commitment helps create opportunities for young people who, regardless of where they are born or the circumstances they face, deserve the chance to learn, grow, and fulfil their potential.

For me, this announcement feels like a circle closing, and a new chapter beginning."

Michael Sheldrick, Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Government Affairs Officer of Global Citizen, said:

"The Adam Foundation understands that education is one of the most powerful ways to unlock opportunity and transform lives. We are incredibly grateful for their leadership and commitment to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which will help ensure that more children and young people, from the UK to Brazil and beyond, have access to the education, skills, and support they need to build brighter futures. We look forward to working alongside the Adam Foundation to create lasting impact and empower young people around the world to reach their full potential."

Notes to Editors

About the Adam Foundation

The Adam Foundation is a UK-registered charity whose mission is to strengthen national unity by promoting social cohesion, civic responsibility, and the principles of a free and democratic society. Its work spans leadership development, civic engagement, and community investment, each aimed at building stronger institutions and a more cohesive United Kingdom. The Foundation oversees the Avicenna Foundation, a leadership scholarship programme for exceptional young people, and the Community Exchange Hub, a civic engagement and community investment initiative.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is a leading civic engagement platform committed to ending extreme poverty. Through campaigns, live events, and strategic partnerships, Global Citizen mobilises millions of people worldwide to take action on the issues that matter most. Global Citizen is registered in the UK as Global Poverty Project UK, Charity Registration No. 1137815.

About the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is a landmark initiative established through the partnership of FIFA and Global Citizen, aiming to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children and young people around the world. Funds support school upgrades, educator training, scholarships, and digital learning resources.