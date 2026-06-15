The 9th AskGamblers Awards Crown the Industry's Best

Held at Belgrade Waterfront, this year's AskGamblers Awards combined a Charity Night, a padel tournament, and a gala ceremony celebrating the standout brands and professionals of 2025.

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th AskGamblers Awards officially concluded on 11 June in Belgrade, Serbia, bringing together leading operators, providers, affiliates, and industry professionals from across the iGaming world for two memorable days of celebration, competition, and giving back.

From reconnecting with partners at the annual Charity Night to battling it out on the padel court and finally gathering for the prestigious Awards Gala, this year's event once again highlighted the people, partnerships, and achievements that continue to shape the industry.

The celebrations began on 11 June with the traditional AskGamblers Charity Night, where industry leaders came together in support of a meaningful cause. Thanks to the generosity of AskGamblers' partners and guests, a total of €137,000 was raised for charity, setting a record and continuing a tradition that has become one of the most important parts of the annual event.

The following day, guests swapped business meetings for friendly competition during the padel tournament. Whether skilled players or complete beginners, participants embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, sportsmanship, and plenty of memorable moments.

The festivities culminated on the evening of 11 June at the luxurious St. Regis Hotel in Belgrade, where the winners of the 9th AskGamblers Awards were officially revealed.

Driven by player nominations and votes, the AskGamblers Awards recognise excellence across some of the industry's most important categories. Nominations and voting that ran on our website allowed players to support their favourite brands, games, and industry professionals.

The winners of the 9th AskGamblers Awards are:

Best Casino - 24Casino

Best New Casino - SafeCasino

Players' Choice - SafeCasino

Best Manager - Dmitry Pasechnik from iWild

Best Partner - C24

Best Crypto Casino - CasCada Casino

Best New Slot - Backstreet Mayhem

Best Software Provider - Amusenet

AskGamblers Superstar Award - Pragmatic Play

The evening featured live entertainment, exceptional dining, and light-hearted acceptance speeches as winners took the stage to celebrate their achievements alongside peers and partners.

Reflecting on this year's event, Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said:

"The AskGamblers Awards continue to be one of the highlights of our year because they bring together everything we value most - our players, our partners, and our community. Seeing the industry unite not only to celebrate success but also to support charitable causes makes this event truly special."

"We would like to thank everyone who participated in the nomination and voting process, as well as all our partners and guests who helped make this year's Charity Night and Awards Gala such a success. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to all the future events."

About AskGamblers

Dedicated to delivering up-to-date, objective, and precise information, AskGamblers.com aims to guide users toward a secure gaming experience. Our comprehensive approach, which includes evaluations of online casinos, sportsbooks, slots, and bonuses, alongside our reliable Complaint Service, is encapsulated in our guiding principle: 'Get the truth. Then play'.

For further details about AskGamblers, please get in touch with Dijana Radunović at dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

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