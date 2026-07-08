Tethis expands global access to SmartBioSurface® through new channel partners in Brazil, India, China and South Africa

MILAN, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethis S.p.A., a pioneering life sciences and diagnostics company, today announces the strategic expansion of the commercial reach of its SmartBioSurface® slides through a network of international channel partner across Brazil, India, China and South Africa. This initiative broadens access to SmartBioSurface for laboratories working with challenging cellular samples in rapidly growing life science markets.

Scaling access through strategic partnerships

To support global adoption, Tethis has established a network of selected channel partners with strong regional presence, including RChisto Soluções (Brazil), Ross Biotech Innovative Solutions (India), Dakewe Biotech (China) and Celtic Molecular Diagnostics (South Africa). Through localized distribution and technical support, these collaborations will make SmartBioSurface slides more readily accessible to research laboratories across these regions.

Expanding into high-growth BICS markets

The rollout in BICS countries addresses growing demand for advanced cellular analysis technologies in rapidly expanding life science markets. SmartBioSurface enables high-quality preparation of rare and suspension cells in cutting-edge research fields such as liquid biopsy, immunology, and single-cell analysis.

Supporting advanced cellular analysis worldwide

SmartBioSurface slides enable reproducible preparation of suspension and rare cells, overcoming limitations of conventional methods and preserving cell morphology and integrity. Combining excellent performance in high-resolution microscopy and multiplexing with ease of use and seamless integration into existing laboratory workflows, the technology enables detailed visualization and characterization of individual cells and supports applications including:

Circulating tumor cell analysis

Immune cell profiling

Processing complex and low-cellularity samples

Leadership perspective

"Our expansion through channel partners into Brazil, India, China and South Africa marks an important milestone in bringing SmartBioSurface to researchers in some of the world's fastest-growing life science markets," said Holger Neecke, CEO of Tethis. "Researchers working with rare and suspension cells often face significant challenges in sample preparation. By working with trusted regional partners, we can now provide local access and support, helping laboratories unlock the full potential of their samples and accelerate advanced cellular research."

Discover SmartBioSurface

For more information about SmartBioSurface slides and Tethis' global distribution network, visit: tethis-lab.com/smartbiosurface.

For further information, please contact:

Tethis S.p.A.

Holger Neecke

CEO

media@tethis-lab.com

About Tethis

Tethis S.p.A. is a life sciences and diagnostic company developing innovative workflows for high-quality sample preparation and cellular analysis, with a focus on integrating liquid biopsy into research and clinical practice. Tethis' SmartBioSurface® slides, based on a proprietary nanostructured titanium coating, enable efficient and gentle adhesion of suspension cells, supporting applications such as imaging, multimodal single-cell analysis, and multiplex assays. In combination with the See.d® instrument, which standardizes blood sample preparation to preserve sample quality and integrity and enables AI-driven, comprehensive analysis of suspension cells, the platform supports high-sensitivity identification and characterization of immune and rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. www.tethis-lab.com

SmartBioSurface® slides and the See.d® instrument are for RESEARCH USE ONLY and not for use in diagnostic procedures.