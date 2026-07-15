Tennis Equipment Market to Reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2033 Driven by Rising Global Participation and Premium Product Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this latest update on the global tennis equipment market. Tennis equipment, including racquets, balls, footwear, apparel, and accessories, remains fundamental to recreational participation, professional competition, and institutional sports development worldwide.

The global tennis equipment market is growing at a steady pace and is likely to be valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2026, reaching US$ 2.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising participation in tennis across developed and emerging economies, increasing health and wellness awareness, and sustained consumer interest generated by professional tournaments and athlete endorsements. Continuous innovation in lightweight composite materials, premium racquet technologies, and expanding digital retail channels is further strengthening long-term demand.

Growing Global Tennis Participation and Fitness Awareness Fuel Equipment Demand

The rising popularity of tennis as a lifelong fitness activity is creating a solid foundation for continued growth in the tennis equipment market. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), more than 87 million people now play tennis globally, with participation steadily expanding across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Consumers increasingly view tennis as a sport that promotes cardiovascular health, mental well-being, and active lifestyles, encouraging first-time participation and repeat equipment purchases.

Following the pandemic, outdoor individual sports experienced stronger consumer adoption, positioning tennis among the preferred recreational activities worldwide. Governments and municipalities continue investing in public tennis courts, while tennis federations have expanded junior development initiatives to encourage youth participation. These programs are increasing demand for beginner and intermediate racquets, tennis balls, footwear, and accessories.

Manufacturers are responding by introducing lighter composite racquets, improved vibration control technologies, and player-specific equipment that enhances comfort and performance. Premium product innovation continues shortening replacement cycles, with recreational and competitive players upgrading equipment every few years to benefit from technological improvements.

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Professional Tennis Tournaments and Premium Brand Innovation Strengthen Consumer Purchasing

The global professional tennis ecosystem continues to play a critical role in influencing consumer purchasing decisions across all equipment categories. Prestigious tournaments including Wimbledon, the US Open, the French Open, and the Australian Open attract hundreds of millions of viewers annually, creating significant visibility for equipment manufacturers and reinforcing brand recognition among recreational players.

Leading manufacturers continue investing heavily in athlete sponsorships and endorsement agreements with elite professionals. Recreational players frequently purchase products endorsed by top athletes, particularly premium racquets and performance footwear, strengthening brand loyalty and supporting premium pricing strategies.

Continuous investment in research and development has accelerated innovation across carbon fiber composites, graphite construction, customized grip systems, and optimized string technologies. These performance enhancements appeal to players across all skill levels while supporting higher average selling prices.

The rapid expansion of direct-to-consumer online platforms has also improved global accessibility. Consumers increasingly purchase equipment through manufacturer websites and digital sporting goods platforms, enabling brands to reach customers in secondary cities and emerging markets while strengthening customer engagement through personalized product recommendations and digital services.

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Key Highlight: Wilson Sporting Goods Unveils the Ultra v5 Tennis Racquet in 2025

In July 2025, Wilson Sporting Goods announced the launch of its Ultra v5 tennis racquet, the latest addition to its performance racquet portfolio. The new racquet introduces SI3D™ frame technology, designed to optimize frame bending for a targeted combination of power, spin, and control. Wilson also improved specification consistency across the range and incorporated a Click & Go bumper and grommet system, making replacement easier while increasing durability. Additionally, the bumper and grommets are made using Agiplast, a plant-based material, supporting the company's sustainability initiatives.

According to Wilson, the Ultra v5 was developed for a wide range of players, from aspiring competitors to experienced athletes seeking versatile performance. The racquet is endorsed by several professional players, including Alex de Minaur, Qinwen Zheng, Maria Sakkari, and Marta Kostyuk. Wilson stated that the product combines enhanced playability with a striking Electric Indigo design intended to stand out on the court.

The Ultra v5 launch reflects Wilson's continued focus on product innovation within the tennis equipment market by integrating advanced frame engineering, easier racquet maintenance, and more sustainable materials into its flagship product line. The company positions the Ultra v5 as a racquet that delivers confidence and versatility for players across different skill levels while reinforcing Wilson's commitment to performance-driven equipment innovation.

Segmentation Insights: Tennis Racquets Continue to Lead Global Equipment Demand Through Performance Innovation

The tennis racquets segment leads the global tennis equipment market, accounting for approximately 33% of total revenue. As the core piece of equipment required across beginner, recreational, and professional play, racquets benefit from consistent replacement demand and continuous technological innovation. Leading brands such as Wilson Sporting Goods, Babolat, Head N.V., and Yonex continue introducing advanced carbon fiber composites, optimized string patterns, and customizable grip designs that enhance player performance and comfort. Most active players replace racquets every 12 to 24 months, supporting recurring sales across premium and mid-range categories. Strong athlete endorsements, product innovation, and high consumer preference for performance-enhancing equipment continue to reinforce the segment's leadership throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

North America remains the largest regional market for tennis equipment, accounting for approximately 37% of global market value. The United States continues to dominate regional demand, supported by an estimated 21.6 million active tennis players, strong grassroots development programs led by the USTA, premium consumer spending, and an extensive professional tournament ecosystem. High purchasing power and strong brand loyalty continue supporting demand for premium racquets, footwear, apparel, and accessories across recreational and competitive player segments.

Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4.2% through 2033. China, India, Japan, and ASEAN economies continue witnessing rising tennis participation supported by urbanization, growing middle-class incomes, and government-backed sports promotion initiatives. China also remains a major manufacturing hub for global tennis equipment production, while India's expanding academy network and grassroots development programs continue creating new demand.

Europe maintains a strong market position through its rich tennis heritage, extensive club infrastructure, and globally recognized tournaments including the French Open and Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are gradually expanding participation through increasing investments in sports infrastructure and youth development initiatives. Together, these regional trends continue strengthening the long-term outlook for the global tennis equipment market.

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Key Highlights

The global tennis equipment market is projected to be valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional market, accounting for approximately 37% of global revenue, supported by a large active player base, strong tennis infrastructure, and high consumer spending on premium equipment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2033, driven by rising tennis participation, government-backed sports initiatives, and expanding middle-class populations.

Tennis racquets represent the leading product segment, contributing around 33% of the global market, owing to consistent replacement demand, continuous product innovation, and strong brand-driven consumer preference.

The expansion of tennis academies, schools, and sports clubs worldwide is creating a significant market opportunity by generating stable institutional demand for racquets, balls, training equipment, and accessories.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Tennis Racquets

Tennis Balls

Apparel

Footwear

Ball Machines

Tennis Bags

Other Accessories

By Material

Composites

Metallic

Other Materials

By End-user

Tennis Equipment for Individuals

Tennis Equipment for Institutional Use

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading companies operating in the global tennis equipment market include Wilson Sporting Goods, Babolat, Head N.V., Yonex Co. Ltd., and Tecnifibre.

Wilson Sporting Goods continues strengthening its premium positioning through professional athlete collaborations and advanced composite racquet technologies, while expanding its direct-to-consumer digital channels.

Babolat focuses on continuous product innovation across racquets, strings, and connected equipment while leveraging long-standing partnerships with leading professional players to strengthen global brand loyalty.

Head N.V. invests heavily in research and development to advance graphene and composite technologies while expanding sustainable product development and environmentally responsible manufacturing initiatives.

Yonex Co. Ltd. leverages its expertise in carbon fiber engineering and precision manufacturing to expand premium product offerings while strengthening its presence across rapidly growing Asian markets.

Tecnifibre continues expanding through professional tour sponsorships, performance-focused equipment innovation, and strategic investments in high-performance strings and racquet technologies, targeting competitive players and tennis academies worldwide.

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