Tencent Hy3 Now Available Globally, Extending Practical AI Across Products, Workflows and Cloud Services

Co-designed with Tencent products and strengthened through real-world use, Hy3 brings advanced reasoning and agent capabilities to global users through WorkBuddy, Miora and Tencent Cloud TokenHub.Try Hy3 on WorkBuddy Free Until 31 August 2026

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today announced broader international access to Tencent Hy3 (Tencent Hy, formerly known as Tencent Hunyuan) following the model's official release on 6 July. The rollout broadens access for developers, users and enterprises, offering multiple ways to experience and integrate the model.

Users and enterprises can access Hy3 through WorkBuddy, where it is available free of charge to users worldwide until 31 August 2026 (Pacific Time), as well as through Tencent Design Miora and Tencent Cloud TokenHub. Further integrations are planned across Tencent Cloud's AI-native product portfolio. Developers can also connect to the model via API and integrate it with developer environments, coding extensions, third-party platforms and other tools.

"Hy3 marks a significant step in how Tencent Cloud International is helping organisations move beyond AI experimentation and put intelligence to work in practical, trusted and scalable ways," said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International. "By connecting advanced models with real-world scenarios, enterprise-grade engineering, flexible model orchestration and secure infrastructure, we aim to give enterprises the control and reliability they need to move from pilots to scaled deployment."

Hy3 recorded more than 68 times as many API calls as its previous-generation model and ranked first globally on OpenRouter's global LLM usage leaderboard within one week of launch. Building on strong early momentum, Hy3 continues to expand across the global third-party developer platforms, including Hermes, Kilo, Cline, OpenClaw, OpenCode and Cherry Studio. It has also been available from day one on open-source model communities including Hugging Face and ModelScope.

Co-designed for Real-world Use

Built on a hybrid fast-and-slow-thinking Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, Hy3 has 295 billion total parameters and 21 billion active parameters and supports a context length of up to 256K. It performs comparably to flagship models with two to five times as many parameters across reasoning, instruction understanding, in-context learning, code generation and agent capabilities.

Co-designed within Tencent's product ecosystem, Hy3 is continuously refined through feedback from millions of users and demanding large-scale scenarios. This feedback loop strengthens its capabilities and stability, while advances in the model unlock more capable product experiences and application scenarios. Across software development, office productivity, financial modelling, front-end design and game production, Hy3 delivers stable performance while reducing token consumption per task.

Bringing Hy3 into Products and Workflows

WorkBuddy has become China's most widely used AI agent workspace. Users can use natural language instructions to perform tasks ranging from research and data analysis to creating documents, presentations and workplace communications. Its concurrent multi-agent capabilities and more than 100 built-in skills enable complex workflows to be executed from a single prompt, while API support allows flexible integration with different models and can be managed remotely through tools such as Discord, Slack, and Telegram. In internal evaluations conducted within Tencent's workplace environment, Hy3 delivered a task success rate exceeding 90% when used in WorkBuddy while reducing average task completion time by 34% compared with the previous Hy model iteration.

Tencent Design Miora, now connected with Hy3, is an AI-native creative studio for design teams, content creators and marketers. Drawing on Tencent's more than two decades of experience across digital content and games, Miora orchestrates specialist agents to turn a natural-language brief into production-ready assets spanning graphics, video, 3D and user interfaces. Connecting Miora with Hy3 brings the model's stronger reasoning and agent capabilities into complex creative workflows while keeping the design process editable and traceable.

Open and Flexible Access for Global Enterprises and Developers

Hy3 is also available through Tencent Cloud TokenHub, a Model-as-a-Service platform for managing, deploying and integrating multiple large language models through a single API. Its intelligent model routing provides access to Hy3 now, alongside leading third-party models, automatically selecting the most suitable model for each task. Transparent usage governance, flexible billing and enterprise token plans give enterprises and users greater control over cost and performance as they scale AI adoption.

Tencent Cloud is also working with regional partners, including South Korea-based e-commerce platform provider Cafe24 and Japan-based enterprise AI platform company Metelix, to make Hy3 available through their respective AI gateway and platform services. These collaborations expand the model choices available to the enterprises they serve.

Reflecting Tencent's commitment to model openness and a multi-model ecosystem, Hy3 is made available through global developer platforms and open-source communities under the commercially permissive Apache 2.0 license. Developers can use, adapt and deploy the model within their own environments, supporting wider experimentation, collaboration and innovation across the AI community.

Hy3 API access on OpenRouter is now listed starting at US$0.1288 per million input tokens and US$0.5336 per million output tokens, providing a cost-efficient foundation for deploying real-world AI applications and agentic workflows at scale.

"With a global operational presence spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, Tencent Cloud International works closely with enterprises and partners to integrate Hy3 in ways that reflect local business priorities and technology environments," Yeung added. "Our integrated AI stack spans enterprise knowledge bases, data infrastructure, agent runtime, agent development platforms and tools. Hy3 brings advanced reasoning and agent intelligence to the systems and workflows enterprises already rely on."

Tencent delivers these capabilities internationally through cloud infrastructure spanning 66 Availability Zones across 23 regions, supported by more than 3,200 acceleration nodes worldwide.

Additional Information

Hy3 Official Website: hy.tencent.ai

Hy3 API Pricing: openrouter.ai/tencent/hy3

Tencent WorkBuddy: workbuddy.ai

Tencent Design Miora: miora.design

Tencent Cloud TokenHub: tencentcloud.com/products/tokenhub

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world.

Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained.

Tencent also publishes some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe.

Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth.

Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.