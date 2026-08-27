Tencent Cloud Partners with Logistics Platform TruKKer in Saudi Amid Regional Expansion

Agreement announced as Tencent's Hy3 AI model launches globally and becomes accessible to business and developers across the region, ahead of Tencent Cloud's participation at LEAP 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced a partnership with TruKKer, a leading tech-enabled logistics and transportation company serving businesses across the EMEA region.

TruKKer is MENA's largest digital freight network and the partnership will see TruKKer migrate its platform to Tencent Cloud's Saudi Arabia region and adopt CodeBuddy, Tencent's AI-powered coding assistant as a strategic initiative to transform its DevOps practices and operations.

The agreement, announced as Tencent Cloud is set to take part in LEAP 2026, marks the latest milestone in Tencent Cloud's deepening commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

AI momentum across the region

The announcement comes as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across the Kingdom. Some 45.2% of internet users in Saudi Arabia have adopted AI tools1, reflecting a growing reliance on digital technologies in daily life, from fintech to public services. Businesses are moving in step with 33.1% of Saudi companies now using AI technologies, up 20% year-on-year2, within a national cloud computing market valued at approximately US$5.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$11.47 billion by 20313.

In August this year, Tencent announced the international access of Tencent Hy3, its latest model built on a hybrid fast-and-slow-thinking Mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, that is also made available through global developer platforms and open-source communities under the commercially permissive Apache 2.0 license. Hy3 brings advanced reasoning and agent capabilities to enterprise workloads worldwide and becomes accessible to businesses and developers across the region. Since its global rollout, Hy3 has recorded more than 68 times as many API calls as its previous-generation model.

Users and enterprises can access Hy3 through WorkBuddy, Tencent's AI agent workspace, Tencent Design Miora, an AI-native creative studio, as well as through Tencent Cloud TokenHub, a Model-as-a-Service platform that gives enterprises unified access to other leading third-party large language models.

Saudi cloud region and regional expansion

The TruKKer agreement builds on Tencent Cloud's ongoing investment in the region's digital infrastructure. In 2025, Tencent Cloud announced its first Middle East Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia, featuring two availability zones and backed by a business operation commitment of more than US$150 million in infrastructure, resources and investment. Earlier this year, Tencent Cloud obtained the Class C License in Saudi Arabia which is the highest certification tier granted to cloud service providers (CSPs) by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST).

Today, Tencent Cloud's global network spans 68 availability zones across 24 regions, supported by more than 3,200 acceleration nodes worldwide, with the Middle East among its fastest-growing regions.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate its digital transformation in the region, and Tencent Cloud is proud to grow alongside it. From our cloud region and partnerships like the one we are announcing today with TruKKer, to the rapid adoption of Hy3 to provide intelligence to businesses across the Middle East, we remain committed to delivering the cloud and AI capabilities that will help realise the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030," said Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Middle East and General Manager of Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International.

"We are delighted to announce our migration to Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure in Saudi Arabia at LEAP 2026. As the largest digital freight network in the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, our platform must deliver guaranteed truck availability, real-time visibility, and competitive pricing at scale. By embracing cutting-edge AI tools, we stay ahead and let our people focus on delivering value to our customers and carriers," said Pradeep Mallavarapu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of TruKKer Middle East.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world. Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world. Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth. Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.