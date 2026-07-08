Teddy Padel Academy Expands Global Franchise Network, Building on 20 Years of Award-winning Children's Sports Education

LONDON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teddy Padel Academy, the pioneer in early-years sports education, is transforming how children aged 2½ to 8+ learn padel through music, storytelling, interactive games and custom-engineered youth equipment.

Building on more than 20 years of success from the creators of Teddy Tennis and Teddy Sports World, Teddy Padel brings proven educational methodologies to one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

Global Expansion in Youth Padel Education

Teddy Padel Academy's specialised junior curriculum is expanding across key growth markets worldwide:

Europe: United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium and Georgia.

Middle East & Africa: United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Africa.

Americas: Mexico.

The "See It, Hear It, Do It" Methodology

Teddy Padel uses a multi-sensory "See It, Hear It, Do It" methodology that supports different learning styles and accelerates motor skill development through:

Visual Storytelling: Characters that teach court positioning and technique.

Original Music & Rhythm: Auditory cues that develop footwork and timing.

Interactive Games: Age-appropriate activities that build confidence and keep children engaged.

Engineering the World's Lightest Junior Padel Rackets

Teddy Padel Academy has also addressed a major barrier for young players: unsuitable equipment. Following extensive research and real-world trials beginning in mid-2022, the company developed a proprietary range of ultra-lightweight junior padel rackets.

Officially unveiled at the Padel World Summit in Malaga on May 2024, the rackets are engineered to:

Reduce strain on developing joints.

Improve accessibility and racket control.

Build confidence through early success on court.

"Our mission is to create positive first sporting experiences for young children," says Alexander Tvaliashvili and Candice Rawlins, Co-founders of Teddy Padel. "By combining fun, imagination and expertly designed coaching programmes, we help children develop confidence, coordination and a genuine passion for sport from their very first lesson."

Future Outlook: Launching the Teddy Padel Academy

As demand for youth padel infrastructure grows, Teddy Padel is preparing to launch the Teddy Padel Academy for players aged 8 and older, creating a pathway from recreational play to competitive sport.

For master franchise, licensing and partnership enquiries, academy partnerships or to bring Teddy Padel Academy to your region, visit teddypadelacademy.com.

About Teddy Padel:

Teddy Padel is a global leader in junior sports development for children aged 2½–8+. Derived from the globally acclaimed Teddy Tennis franchise, the programme combines physical literacy with imaginative play to inspire the next generation of racket sport enthusiasts.

Watch this space as Teddy Padel Academy continues to inspire the next generation of players worldwide.

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