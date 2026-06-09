Tech Mahindra and Jaipur Literature Festival Partner to Launch the Tech Mahindra Global India Book Prize

PUNE, India and LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of Tech Mahindra Global India Book Prize, a new international literary prize established in partnership with the Jaipur Literature Festival. With India playing an increasingly influential role on the global stage, this prize seeks to recognize authors whose work helps readers around the world better understand the country's complexity, diversity, and impact.

This prestigious recognition is for the outstanding books that advance global understanding of India through exceptional literary, intellectual, or cultural contribution. The prize reinforces a shared vision between Tech Mahindra and Jaipur Literature Festival to promote literature that enables deeper understanding of contemporary themes shaping the world. It brings together Tech Mahindra's focus on knowledge-driven innovation with Jaipur Literature Festival's globally recognized platform that champions ideas, dialogue, and cultural exchange. The prize is envisioned as a long-term global platform that recognizes books shaping meaningful conversations about India's evolving role in the world and encourages deeper cross-cultural understanding through literature and ideas.

Open to both Indian and international authors, the prize recognizes books that make a significant contribution to global understanding of India through exceptional literary, intellectual, or cultural merit. Eligible works may span fiction, non-fiction, history, biography, business, science, culture, and public affairs, and must have been published in English during the preceding calendar year. Submissions will be assessed through an independent and transparent selection process led by an eminent jury against literary excellence, contribution to understanding India, global relevance and resonance, originality, and cultural and intellectual impact.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "Literature has always been close to my heart. Books have been a constant in my life, shaping not just how I think, but how I see the world and the people in it. As technology evolves rapidly, it is increasingly important to communicate complex ideas clearly and accessibly. Literature enables us to explain these concepts in a way that resonates with a broader audience. By launching the TechM Book of the Year Award in partnership with the Jaipur Literature Festival, we want to honor authors who make complex ideas more accessible and inspire deeper conversations about the forces shaping our future. As India's leading literary and cultural event, the Jaipur Literature Festival provides the ideal platform for these conversations, and we are proud to be part of its landmark 20th edition."

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts Pvt. Ltd. said, "The Tech Mahindra Global India Book Prize, recognizes writing that engages deeply with India in all its complexity and richness. We hope the prize encourages literature that opens up meaningful conversations about India's relation to the world past, present, and future."

The partnership underscores Tech Mahindra's commitment to strengthening global knowledge ecosystems and creating platforms that inspire dialogue, drive innovation and inclusive growth. Together, Tech Mahindra and the Jaipur Literature Festival aim to establish the Tech Mahindra Global India Book Prize as a leading international recognition for books that deepen the world's understanding of India and its role in shaping the future.

The inaugural winner of the Tech Mahindra Global India Book Prize will be announced during the flagship Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2027.