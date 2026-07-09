TeamViewer Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Employee Experience 2026 Vendor Assessment

Second DEX Leader designation from a major analyst firm within a month amid new and expanded flagship enterprise deals for TeamViewer ONE.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Employee Experience 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53014625, June 2026). The placement marks TeamViewer's second DEX Leader designation from a major analyst firm within a month and comes amid new and expanded flagship enterprise contracts for TeamViewer ONE, the company's unified IT management platform.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors on both their current capabilities and forward-looking strategies for supporting organizations in delivering productive, seamless digital employee experiences. TeamViewer sees its placement in the Leaders Category as a reflection of the strength of its integrated platform approach and its ongoing investment in AI and automation across IT environments worldwide.

At the center of this strategy is TeamViewer ONE, an integrated platform that brings together Remote Connectivity, Digital Employee Experience (DEX), and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). By combining proprietary data and real-time endpoint telemetry with agentic AI, the platform is designed to close the loop from detection to resolution, shifting IT from reactive firefighting toward autonomous operations.

The analyst recognitions coincide with sustained enterprise demand for TeamViewer ONE. In recent months, TeamViewer won and expanded enterprise contracts with flagship customers, including one of the world's largest airlines, a leading global aviation technology company, two leading global financial services groups, a large US hospital system, and one of North America's largest public sector organizations.

TeamViewer's DEX platform recently achieved the FedRAMP® "In Process" designation, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as sponsoring agency, a key milestone toward making the platform available to U.S. federal agencies with stringent security and compliance requirements.

In its assessment, the IDC MarketScape noted that "TeamViewer's DEX platform centers on autonomous endpoint management and rich automation that aims to compress the gap between detection and remediation across hybrid, remote, and frontline environments." The report also noted that "Business Impact analytics quantify disruption hours, automation-to-ticket ratios, and cost effects of operational changes."

"Enterprises need visibility and automation that work together across hybrid and frontline environments, not in isolation. TeamViewer's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects an integrated approach to digital employee experience that connects endpoint intelligence to measurable business impact," said Phil Hochmuth, Research Vice President, Endpoint Management & Enterprise Mobility at IDC.

"Enterprises are under real pressure to manage growing endpoint complexity while keeping people productive. With TeamViewer ONE, we set out to close the gap between detecting an issue and resolving it by pairing real-time endpoint data with agentic AI to move IT from reactive support toward autonomous operations. Being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is a strong signal that this direction is resonating," said Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.