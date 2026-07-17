LONDON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The television is no longer a small screen in the corner of the room. For many, it is now the centre of the matchday experience, as screens get bigger. As the world's biggest football tournament reached its peak across North America, it accelerated that change.

TCL SQD-MINI LED: BUILT FOR THE NEXT ERA OF HOME VIEWING

For many fans, this has also been a reason to reassess whether the screen they own is ready for the way we watch sport, but as TVs get bigger, picture quality becomes more important. Screen issues such as low brightness, poor contrast or blurred motion are harder to ignore on a bigger screen, especially during fast-moving live football.

OLED picture technology has rightly earned a reputation for contrast and premium picture quality, but it remains expensive, scaled to larger sizes. Traditional LED TVs can offer scale and affordability, but not always the brightness or contrast needed to make a large screen feel truly premium. SQD-Mini LED combines high performance for big-screens with a more accessible price-to-performance balance.

In January 2026, TCL jointly released a White Paper on Perceptual Colour Volume with TÜV Rheinland, a guideline for television colour evaluation that incorporates human visual perception into technical assessment.

SQD-Mini LED display technology underpins TCL's wider large-screen range, including the more affordable C8L-UK and C7L-UK, and has been independently validated at flagship level in the X11L, which achieved 100 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage along with consistent wide colour performance, meeting the requirements of TÜV Rheinland Perceptual Colour Volume Certification.

Those benefits matter on a big football night, when a ball travels quickly across a floodlit pitch or a goalkeeper dives into shadow, and the screen has to keep faces, colour and movement looking natural. What consumers need is a screen that makes the experience feel bigger, clearer and more faithful without making premium performance feel out of reach.

Consumers want technology that can handle sport, cinema, gaming and streaming without forcing a compromise between scale, performance and value. SQD-Mini LED technology gives consumers a route to the big-screen experience they increasingly want, while delivering the brightness, colour performance and contrast control that sport demands.

The next era of TV won't be defined by size alone, but by how well large screens perform in real homes, for real content, at a price consumers can justify.

For more information visit: www.tcl.com/uk/en

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile devices, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

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