TCL joins supporters across Spain in celebrating La Roja's return to the summit of international football

PARIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global consumer electronics brand and premium partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), congratulates the Spanish national football team, who picked up the biggest trophy of the summer this weekend.

Sixteen years after La Roja's first triumph, Spain has once again delivered a defining moment in the country's sporting history. Since 2023, TCL has supported the Royal Spanish Football Federation, sharing the passion for a sport capable of uniting generations and creating unforgettable moments for fans globally.

TCL Congratulates Spain's National Football Team on a Historic Championship Victory TCL, Premium Partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation

"Congratulations to La Roja on this extraordinary achievement. Their journey reflects the talent, determination and collective spirit that make football a powerful source of inspiration," said Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Europe. "As premium partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, we are proud to celebrate alongside supporters across Spain and help fans experience the games through the latest technologies."

A Victory Shared Beyond the Stadium

At a time when entertainment is enjoyed across multiple devices, a major football final remains one of the few occasions that can gather families and friends around the same screen. These are the moments TCL builds its entertainment technology to serve.

The TCL SQD-Mini LED TV Series is designed to bring greater scale, detail and intensity to live sport, combining precise light control, vivid colour and immersive large-screen viewing. Paired with powerful home audio, TCL televisions help audiences follow the movement of the match, hear the energy of the crowd and experience every moment with greater impact.

Beyond home entertainment, TCL's wider ecosystem of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and connected lifestyle products supports comfort throughout the home, whether families are preparing for the match, welcoming friends or celebrating together after the final whistle.

Supporting La Roja and the Power of Sport

TCL takes pride in its extensive sports sponsorships and in supporting leading national football teams across Europe.

As premium partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, TCL brings the passion and determination of La Roja closer to supporters while reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the way major sporting moments are experienced at home.

In Italy, TCL partners with the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio, supporting the viewing experience for Azzurri fans. The company is also present in Germany as official partner of the German Football Association, alongside its support for the Polish, Czech and Slovak national football teams. TCL is also a global partner of Arsenal Football Club, extending its connection with football fans across international markets.

TCL's commitment to sport also extends beyond football. Most recently, the company became a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner through to 2032, supporting fan and athlete experiences across the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This reflects TCL's long-term commitment to using technology to enhance the sporting experience and its belief in the power of sport to unite cultures, communities and generations.

Discover TCL products designed to elevate the home viewing experience: https://www.tcl.com/eu/en

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile devices, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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