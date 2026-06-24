Tarek Samad appointed EVP, Head of Research & Development at Lundbeck

VALBY, Denmark, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that Tarek Samad has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development (R&D) and will join the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) effective 1 September 2026.

Tarek Samad succeeds Johan Luthman, who has informed the Board of Directors and ELT of his decision to retire after seven years with Lundbeck.

A transition period will commence in July 2026 to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities, and Johan Luthman will remain with Lundbeck until the end of 2026 to ensure continuity across key strategic and scientific priorities.

"I would like to thank Johan Luthman for his outstanding contributions to Lundbeck. Under his leadership, our R&D organization has undergone a major restructuring and shift in scientific focus and capabilities. Johan has played a key role in establishing a transformed, innovative pipeline while bringing important new products to the market in line with our Focused Innovator strategy," said CEO Charl van Zyl. "At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Tarek Samad to the ELT. Through his leadership of our Research organization, I have seen firsthand his ability to advance scientific excellence, build high-performing teams, and leverage strategic partnerships and emerging technologies to strengthen our innovation engine. Tarek has been a key contributor to the development and execution of our R&D strategy and to the progress we have achieved across our pipeline. As we continue to build on the momentum, I am confident that Tarek Samad is the right leader to guide our R&D organization through its next phase of innovation and growth, delivering meaningful advances for patients."

Tarek Samad currently serves as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Corporate Patents at Lundbeck, where he has led the company's global research organization since 2021 and played an instrumental role in executing Lundbeck's R&D strategy, advancing its innovation capabilities and strengthening its research collaborations. His appointment reflects Lundbeck's strong internal talent pipeline and commitment to leadership continuity. Prior to joining Lundbeck, Tarek Samad held senior research leadership positions at Immunitas Therapeutics, Sanofi and Pfizer, and previously served on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I am excited to take on the role of EVP and Head of Research & Development and to join Lundbeck's Executive Leadership Team," said Tarek Samad. "Lundbeck combines a unique legacy of scientific excellence with an unwavering commitment to advancing innovation and improving the lives of people living with brain diseases. Over the past five years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Johan and the broader R&D organization to advance our science, strengthen our capabilities, and accelerate the progress of our pipeline. I look forward to building on this strong foundation and working with colleagues across Lundbeck and our external partners to deliver transformative treatments for patients."

Tarek Samad succeeds Johan Luthman, who has led Lundbeck's R&D organization since 2019. Under his leadership, Lundbeck's scientific competence and expertise have been substantially transformed. While establishing broader drug modality platforms and transitioning into new biological research areas, the company has built a richer, innovative pipeline, dominated by first-in-class opportunities across development stages. During Johan's tenure, R&D has delivered successful new products and lifecycle management across global markets, reinforcing Lundbeck's leadership in neuroscience.

"After seven exciting years at Lundbeck, I believe this is the right time to transition the leadership of the R&D organization," said Johan Luthman. "Through dedicated efforts and passion for science and patients, we have fundamentally changed the trajectory of Lundbeck. Our major transformation over several years has significantly expanded our innovation potential and positioned us to be truly premier in neuroscience R&D. We have brought innovative new medicines to patients, provided strong support for our products, and built a promising future for Lundbeck. I am proud of what we have achieved and immensely grateful to all the talented colleagues who have made this progress possible, and I am delighted to see Tarek Samad appointed as my successor."

Contacts

Jens Høyer

Anders Crillesen Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Senior Director, External & Internal Relations JSHR@lundbeck.com

AECE@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 45 01

+45 29 79 12 86







About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.



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CONTACT:

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ottiliavej 9, 2500 Valby, Denmark

+45 3630 1311

info@lundbeck.com

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